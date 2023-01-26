Whitmer: 155 new jobs to be created in Detroit, Fenton Township

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced support for two business expansion projects which are set to bring 155 new jobs and generate a private investment of $12 million in Detroit and Fenton.

The investments are being made by wheel.me and Miller Industries.

wheel.me is a robotics company that created the world's first autonomous wheel, which is used to make autonomous robots.

The company launched the prototype of its autonomous robots in 2018 and is establishing a facility in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood. The office will consist of sales, operations and supply chain.

wheel.me also plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Michigan.

This is expected to create 40 high-wage jobs and generate a capital investment of $1 million in the state.

Miller Industries, LLC. is a company that does custom steel fabrication and air supply systems and sales, is set to create 115 jobs in Fenton Township.

The company's headquarters is in Fenton Township, and it has 150 employees right now. They will add manufacturing, warehouse and office space. This addition is set to create 115 jobs and generate a capital investment of $11 million.

Both projects are made possible through funding from the Michigan Business Development Program.