ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Whitmer: 155 new jobs to be created in Detroit, Fenton Township

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaDyq_0kSdVH6m00

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced support for two business expansion projects which are set to bring 155 new jobs and generate a private investment of $12 million in Detroit and Fenton.

The investments are being made by wheel.me and Miller Industries.

wheel.me is a robotics company that created the world's first autonomous wheel, which is used to make autonomous robots.

The company launched the prototype of its autonomous robots in 2018 and is establishing a facility in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood. The office will consist of sales, operations and supply chain.

wheel.me also plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Michigan.

This is expected to create 40 high-wage jobs and generate a capital investment of $1 million in the state.

Miller Industries, LLC. is a company that does custom steel fabrication and air supply systems and sales, is set to create 115 jobs in Fenton Township.

The company's headquarters is in Fenton Township, and it has 150 employees right now. They will add manufacturing, warehouse and office space. This addition is set to create 115 jobs and generate a capital investment of $11 million.

Both projects are made possible through funding from the Michigan Business Development Program.

Comments / 5

Jerry Cole
4d ago

How many businesses went under from Governor Whitmers lock downs? 🤔 the do as I say, not as I do Governor 😞

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Michigan reaches settlement with plastic company in PFAS contamination case

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a plastic manufacturer reached a settlement with the state of Michigan to investigate PFAS chemicals in soil, groundwater and surface water released from its former facility in Livingston County.According to a press release, the settlement with Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc. requires the company also to submit the investigation and proposed work plans to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).The company is ordered to pay $663,000 to the state for past and future response costs at the site as well as more than $2 million in...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Health says cyber attack impacted public websites, not patient info

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Health officials say its public websites experienced issues due to a cyber attack but claims the issue did not impact patient information.In a statement on Monday, officials say the attack affected a "third-party vendor we use to host some of our sites."Read the full statement below:University of Michigan Health has been experiencing intermittent problems with its public websites as a result of a cyber attack on a third-party vendor we use to host some of our sites. We are working with the third-party to mitigate it and expect to have our sites fully functional as soon as possible.Patients can still access the patient portal via myuofmhealth.org.The only sites that have been attacked are public websites hosted by a third-party vendor. None of the sites impacted contain patient information, and all patient information is safe.  
ANN ARBOR, MI
beltmag.com

Pheasants of Detroit

Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]

This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer’s pre-K for all announcement met with excitement, concerns

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement during Wednesday’s State of the State address that she was proposing free preschool for all 4-year-olds was cause for celebration for many parents and early childhood advocates — but a source of worry for private child care providers. “There is much evidence that connection to quality, evidence-based programs have the power to permanently improve kids' lives,” Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit, said in an email. “Universal pre-K is a big...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit 2023 major road projects: What to know

Many Michiganders joke that the orange barrel should be the state mascot, with the state Department of Transportation struggling to keep up with road repairs. According to the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, the 2023 budget for the Highway Program includes $522 million for trunkline modernization, $589 million for bridge replacement and $1.6 billion for road preservation.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
retailleader.com

Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open

Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

City of Westland opens up warming centers as temperatures drop

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Westland has opened warming centers and charging stations across the city as temperatures drop in Southeast Michigan. Here are the warming centers:Westland City Hall36300 Warren RoadWestland Friendship Center1119 Newburgh RoadWilliam P. Faust Library 35100 Bayview St.Jefferson Barns Center32150 Dorsey St. Westland Police Department36701 Ford RoadWestland Fire Department35701 Central City Parkway7825 Merriman Road28801 Annapolis Ave.37200 Palmer RoadAccording to city officials, the police and fire departments' warming centers are available 24/7 for residents to stay warm in emergencies. Anyone who sees someone out in the cold is encouraged to contact 911 or 734-722-9600 to get assistance.In addition, if a resident sees animals left outside without proper shelter, they are encouraged to report it to Animal Care and Rescue Specialist Officer Minton at 734-713-3852.For more information, contact 734-467-3200.
WESTLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

Fighting fires in the winter brings differnt challenges for firefighters

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As people in Michigan get ready for bitterly cold temperatures, many will be trying to stay warm. However, that can sometimes lead to fires and even more dangerous conditions for firefighters.Firefighter Jared Imlay works at Fire Station 5 in Southfield. As Imlay performed training for winter fire rescues with probationary firefighter Alex Hadland, he explained why fighting fires in winter conditions brings different challenges. "We get the call to get to your home, we are dealing with slippery conditions, snow conditions, things that will delay us getting there, potentially. Also, when we do get to your...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit partnering with organizations to help long-term unemployed residents

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit announced a new program in an effort to help long-term unemployed residents get back into the job market.The city is partnering with 18 community groups and activist organizations on the Jump Start program. Enrollment will open beginning next week.The program is funded through the American Rescue Rescue Plan.City officials say the 18 In Detroit Organizations (IDOs) were selected through a city procurement process. Those IDOs will work to enroll long-term unemployed residents in the program and will be eligible for up to $2,000 per participant for performance-based incentives.The following IDOs were elected for...
DETROIT, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE

George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy