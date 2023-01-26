ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Deadspin

Good riddance, Bobby Hull

Bobby Hull was a terrible person. Most athletes can outrun or outskate that with what they accomplish on the field or ice. But even though Hull was one of the best hockey players of all time, the monster he was in his everyday life should shine through his accomplishments. He is no symbol of anything other than being a ghoul, and something that the NHL, and especially the Chicago Blackhawks, should be running away from.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts

One of hockey’s most prolific scorers has passed on. Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull has passed away at 84, as per John Dietz of the Chicago-area Daily Herald: Former #Blackhawks star Bobby Hull dies at 84. https://t.co/EsaBsF9n0d — Daily Herald (@dailyherald) January 30, 2023 Hull posted 610 goals (18th all-time) and 560 assists across Read more... The post Famed NHL and WHA star Bobby Hull passes away at 84, hockey world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox's turnover this offseason has been dramatic. Surprisingly, the club has consistently opted to add veterans past their prime while shedding younger talent from the 40-man roster. That trend continued Monday, as the Red Sox designated Franklin German for assignment to make room for Richard Bleier --...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually

The Boston Red Sox have a bright future. Although the Red Sox finished the 2022 campaign with the worst record in the American League East at 78-84, they likely will be better in 2023. Boston has made some intriguing moves this offseason and on paper already are arguably a more complete team. On an even brighter note, Boston's farm system has been greatly improved and even featured five players on Baseball America's 2023 top-100 prospect list.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Former MLB All-Star reliever announces his retirement

The submarine shall sail no more for one former MLB All-Star. Veteran reliever Darren O’Day announced to social media on Monday that he is retiring from baseball after 15 MLB seasons. He said that “the mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game.” O’Day also, among many thank-yous, shouted out... The post Former MLB All-Star reliever announces his retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

