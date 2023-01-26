ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

22 AGs call on Congress to change law to allow states to jam contraband cell phones in prisons

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwVEh_0kSdSPkJ00

(The Center Square) – Twenty-two attorneys general, led by South Carolina AG Alan Wilson and Alabama AG Steve Marshall, are urging Congress to pass legislation to allow states to jam contraband cell phones being used in prison, “and quickly.”

Prisoners are using contraband cell phones to conduct illegal activity “with no way to block them, and are posing an active threat to public safety,” including to “organize murders, riots, drug deals, fraud,” the attorneys general argue in a letter sent to the leaders of the U.S. House and Senate on Wednesday.

“In South Carolina, this is a recurring problem despite our diligent efforts to stop it,” Wilson said. Over the past five years, there have been four major drug trafficking cases in South Carolina that were orchestrated behind prison walls using contraband cell phones, the most recent of which involved a Mexican drug cartel.

“If inmates were blocked from using contraband cell phones, we could prevent serious levels of drug trafficking, deadly riots and other crimes from happening,” he added.

Last October, Florida law enforcement thwarted a major drug bust orchestrated by incarcerated SUR-13 (Sureños) gang members inside Florida prisons working with cartel affiliated gang members in California, Florida and Mexico. Authorities seized over 50 pounds of fentanyl – enough to kill half of Florida’s population, as well as other drugs, in the operation. They subsequently thwarted other cartel-related drug trafficking operations in a few months time, seizing enough fentanyl to kill Florida’s entire population.

In Oklahoma, one prison gang used contraband cell phones to direct gang members outside prison to commit murders, assaults and robberies statewide, according to the letter. And in Tennessee, a Memphis inmate used a contraband cell phone to orchestrate drug conspiracy deals using FedEx packages.

Georgia inmates used contraband cell phones to make scam calls demanding payments with threats and an incarcerated gang enforcer from inside an Indiana prison ordered a double homicide hit on the outside using a contraband cell phone.

In previous legislative sessions, U.S. Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., introduced bills to enable states to jam contraband cell phones in prison, including HR 1 954 in the 116th Congress and HR 8645 in the 117th, with congressmen from South Carolina, William Timmons, Jeff Duncan and Ralph Norman, cosponsoring. U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Lindsey Graham, R-SC, co-sponsored a similar bill, S. 4699, in the 117th Congress. None of the bills ever made it to the floor to even get a vote.

“We understand that what works for one state may not work for another, and that as long as there are prisons there will always be contraband,” the AGs argue. “But in the case of jamming contraband use of cell phones, however, this is an urgent issue that affects” all states, they said.

Attorneys general joining Wilson and Marshall include those representing Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Wyoming bill would allocate resources to fund border wall

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Wyoming are advancing legislation that would appropriate more than $5 million toward border security efforts in Texas, Arizona and Florida. SF0166, “Border wall and sanctuary city transport,” was filed by Republican state Sen. Larry Hicks, with Sens. Dave Kinskey, John Kolb and Cheri Steinmetz cosponsoring. Republican state Reps. John Bear, Donald Burkhart, Mark Jennings, and Ember Oakley filed the House companion bill. The...
WYOMING STATE
The Herald News

Overregulation can limit reach, effectiveness of U.S. charities

(The Center Square) – Overregulation of charitable organizations can make it more difficult to get care to residents where they need it most, according to a new study from Philanthropy Roundtable, a Washington D.C.-based organization dedicated to protecting philanthropic freedom. The group's analysis classified state regulations of charities into five categories: start-up regulations, annual reporting requirements, rules for paid solicitors, audit mandates and oversight regulations. Pacific Research Institute economist Wayne Winegarden wrote the report, The 50 State Index of Charity Regulations, for Philanthropy Roundtable. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Herald News

U.S. Parents Face Big Disparities in Access to Autism Care Services

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Autism services are harder to find in many of the places where Black, Hispanic and Native American families live, new research shows. It's known that there are racial disparities in U.S. families' receipt of autism services — ranging from diagnosis and behavioral therapy to school and community programs. The new study highlights one reason: Those services are simply more scarce in the communities...
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

Smoking in Pregnancy Has Declined by a Third Since 2016

TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There's good news for American mothers-to-be and their newborns: Rates of smoking during pregnancy have fallen by 36% since 2016, a new report finds. The percentage of pregnant women who smoked was already low in 2016 compared to decades past: 7.2%. But by 2021, that rate had fallen to just 4.6%. That's according to the latest data from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Herald News

The 15 Most Dangerous Cities

There's an ongoing stereotype that larger cities are more dangerous. While no larger cities (population of 300,000 or more) made the overall safest list, fewer than half of the 15 least-safe cities in the U.S. The most dangerous cities were determined from the analysis by their per capita cost of crime. St. Louis, MO - $8,457 cost of crime per capitaMobile, AL - $8,014Birmingham, AL - $7,900Baltimore, MD - $7,230Memphis, TN - $7,184Detroit, MI - $6,780Cleveland, OH - $6,491New Orleans, LA - $6,444Shreveport, LA -...
The Herald News

U.S. House Oversight chair’s agenda: Hunter Biden, COVID origins, classified documents

WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer on Monday previewed his priorities for this Congress, which he says will include a heavy focus on the handling of classified documents, the origins of the COVID-19 virus, and what he described as possible “influence peddling” by Hunter Biden. The Kentucky Republican addressed reporters and the public at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., taking audience questions and vowing to lead a “substantive committee.” ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Jan. 30, 2023

U.S. parents face big disparities in access to autism services. These resources are harder to find in many of the places where Black, Hispanic and Native American families live, new research shows. Read more 1 in 8 Americans may be junk food junkies, new poll finds. Women were more likely than men to suffer food addictions, where they just couldn't stay away from snacks or showed signs of withdrawal if they did. Read more Bargaining with drug companies could save Medicare billions. Beginning in 2026, the agency will start negotiating the price of 10 drugs that cost the federal government the most money, followed by many more medicines in the years after. Read more
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy