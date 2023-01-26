ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Will We Ever Leave Britney Spears Alone?

By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyCII_0kSdS7Bi00
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Police might have determined that Britney Spears was not in danger after social media users called for a welfare check this week, but the singer still feels “bullied” by the incident nonetheless. It’s hard to blame her.

“As everyone knows,” Spears wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, “police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.”

Once the incident became a news story, Spears wrote, she felt “gaslit and bullied” as she was “portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.”

Her statement concludes: “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care about so much can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

TMZ reports that authorities knocked on Spears’ door close to midnight on Tuesday after social media users called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to say that she might be in danger. She’d deleted her Instagram account, and days before, she’d changed the display name on the account to “River Red.” At least one fan’s call to the police somehow happens to have made its way to TikTok . Sources close to Spears said she was “annoyed” by the incident, and while she understands her fans care deeply about her wellbeing, she reportedly described the uneventful visit as an inconvenience.

For many of us, “an inconvenience” would likely be an understatement to describe a late-night visit from the police. But what would it be like for Britney Spears, a woman who has lived most of her life under surveillance, constantly aware that each tumultuous turn and every encounter with authorities will likely become fodder for public discussion? What would it be like, as a person who was once separated from their children by police and placed on a 72-hour hold? How would it feel to process all of these thoughts and memories as you open your door sometime around midnight on a random Tuesday?

In November 2021, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge decided to release Spears from the restrictive conservatorship that had run her life for more than a decade. As the trial came to a close, some fans and journalists expressed their concern that the public might—as music journalist Gerrick Kennedy put it in an October 2021 column —“destroy Britney again.” It turned out to be a prescient warning—she might be free, but it seems that neither the media nor the public has learned how to leave her alone.

As long as someone makes a case that they are worried about Spears’ well-being, it seems both the media and the public are being given carte blanche to invade her privacy and intrude upon her life. Spears might no longer live under the conservatorship, but she is still apparently not free from the harsh consequences of other people’s concerns.

In July 2021, months before being granted her freedom from the conservatorship, Spears spent 23 minutes in court describing the allegedly repressive arrangement. She said she’d been denied privacy, even while changing her clothes, and she alleged that on certain occasions, she’d been forced to take drugs that were not her norm and to speak with therapists she’d never chosen. She said her conservators would not allow her to remove her IUD—an act that the president and chief executive of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America later described as reproductive coercion . All of this was supposedly for Spears’ own good, and out of concern for her well-being.

Endless tabloid coverage made the public case for Spears’ conservatorship back in 2009, and it appears that it’s already begun to do so again since the arrangement ended.

Tabloids are still all over Spears. The welfare check at her home this week comes on the heels of a so-called restaurant “ meltdown ” that’s fueled media coverage for more than a week. The incident was reportedly filmed by a “fan”; a witness described her behavior as “ manic ,” although it’s unlikely they were qualified to say so in a clinical sense. It’s only the latest in an endless stream of updates about Spears’ family strife. Seemingly everything she posts on Instagram winds up in tabloids, which makes it easy to imagine why she occasionally shutters the account.

In case there’s any doubt about where this train might be headed, consider that last December, the New York Post ran a story about “former #FreeBritney fans” who are now “deeply concerned” for the singer. The article’s first sentence: “Some Britney Spears superfans who once condemned her contentious conservatorship are now singing a different tune—and insisting the pop icon might just be too toxic for her own good.”

Supposed former #FreeBritney supporters told the Post that, based on her Instagram, they now consider her a “gross excuse of a mother.” (In the lead-up to Spears’ conservatorship, tabloids ceaselessly discussed her fitness as a mother.) A 33-year-old woman from Ireland told the outlet, “Freedom can be very dangerous for someone who has no idea how to navigate life without being controlled. We should’ve been more mindful of that [in calling for the end of Spears’ 13-year conservatorship]. Instead, we were just so eager to free her without thinking of the consequences.”

We saw what happened last time the public and the media came together to bully Spears. Do we think things will go better the second time around? Is this care, or is this surveillance? Is this a community rallying around a beloved figure, or is this yet another display of ableist doubt that a person with a history of mental health issues can take care of herself?

It’s easy to watch a bunch of documentaries and say we’ve learned something. But if there’s one thing we should have internalized from all that streaming, it’s that relentless scrutiny nearly destroyed Britney Spears once. #FreeBritney, the movement that helped end her conservatorship, might’ve begun on social media, but like everything else, the internet’s obsession is a double-edged sword. If we’re not careful, it could easily cut her down again.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Defiantly Returns to Instagram With Message to Fans

Britney Spears returned to Instagram on Sunday night after a dramatic week in which she called out some fans who asked police to do a welfare check on her.The pop star appeared to reassure those who were worried about her: “I'm not having a breakdown... I have never felt better.”Spears had surprised fans by deleting her Instagram account last week, prompting social media users to call the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to warn them that she might be in danger, according to TMZ. Police knocked on Spears’ door close to midnight on Tuesday and were promptly given the A-OK.“Police were...
TheDailyBeast

Original Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring Taken Off Life Support, Dies at 64

Lisa Loring, the original Wednesday Addams who played the spooky scion in the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family, has died at the age of 64.The news of Lisa Loring’s death was announced by friends on social media, who said she had slipped into a coma and died Jan. 28. Close friend Laurie Jacobson announced the news Sunday night via Facebook, and described how Loring “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days ago. She was on life support for three days until her family “made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed...
TheDailyBeast

Annie Wersching, ‘24’ Actor and Voice of Tess in ‘The Last of Us,’ Dies at 45

Annie Wersching, an actor known for her work on television shows like 24 and Marvel’s Runaways, as well as for her voice and motion-capture work in the video game The Last of Us, has died, her publicist confirmed to Deadline on Sunday. She was 45.Wersching’s death comes after a cancer diagnosis in 2020, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support her family. “She's a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so,” read the page, created by fellow Runaways actor Ever Carradine. “She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so...
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Shotgun Wedding’ Proves That Jennifer Lopez Is Incapable of Turning in a Bad Performance

Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
TheDailyBeast

Billy Bush’s Tabloid TV Show ‘Extra’ Renewed for 30th Season

Hollywood gossip show Extra has been renewed for a 30th season, a high-level source familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast. The long-running syndicated news magazine, which is hosted by ex-Access Hollywood star Billy Bush, has recently faced some headwinds following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and fallout over investigations into a “toxic” workplace. In recent months, the show lost its longtime executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, whom insiders claimed ran the show like the “mafia.” Additionally, some staffers worried the end was near for the show amid layoffs. The program, however, will remain with production company Telepictures and continue to be distributed on Fox Television stations. The program has also been something of a comeback vehicle for Bush, whose career was derailed after the 2016 leak of his “hot mic” moment with Donald Trump. Telepictures, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, recently reiterated its support for the host after leaked audio revealed him making an off-color sexual remark about Kendall Jenner during an Extra taping.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Zachary Levi’s Controversial Pfizer Tweet Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

Many Shazam! fans were shocked this weekend when Zachary Levi, who stars in the popular DC superhero franchise, said he was in “hardcore” agreement that COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Pfizer “is a real danger to the world.” Levi followed up his tweet by doubling down and sharing a link to a Justice.gov press release about Pfizer paying $2.3 billion as part of a fraud settlement back in 2009. “Just one example of what I’m referring to…” he tweeted alongside the link. The Daily Beast reached out to Levi’s representative to confirm whether or not he identifies as an anti-vaxxer, and we’ll...
TheDailyBeast

Daughter of ‘Real Housewives’ Alum Tammy Knickerbocker Is Missing

The daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tammy Knickerbocker has reportedly gone missing. Tammy, who held an orange during RHOC Season 2 and 3, took to social media to announce her daughter Lindsey’s disappearance, saying she was last seen in the Vegas area Jan. 9. Her sister, Megan, posted on Facebook that she’s “gone without a trace” after going away with a man who said “he was going to kill her if she didn’t do what she wanted.” Tammy said on her own post that Lindsey had told her she feared the man would hurt her, before “the phone got cut off.” The family appeared on the Bravo reality series at a tumultuous time, as Tammy’s ex-husband Lou died in 2007 in between seasons, with the show depicting the family’s struggle to adapt as they downsized from their once-lucrative lifestyle. Lindsey was arrested in February 2022 for alleged meth possession and having more than $2,000 in counterfeit money, and had previously been arrested in 2013 for allegedly assaulting a police officer.Read it at Daily Mail
TheDailyBeast

The 10 Best New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in February

While Netflix campaigns All Quiet on the Western Front for Best Picture—a film you should watch if you want to brag to your friends about having seen all the nominees—the streamer has a smattering of new, more comforting shows and movies coming out this month. Well, except for You. Anyone who watches You as a feel-good show…we have some questions.Other than that, the streamer is ringing in the month of love with a brand new romantic comedy and some new reality dating sagas to watch just in time for Valentine’s Day. Check out Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon...
TheDailyBeast

Hulk Hogan ‘Can’t Feel His Legs’ and Needs Cane to Walk, Says WWE Legend

Hulk Hogan “can’t feel his legs” after a recent back surgery, according to friend and fellow wrestler Kurt Angle—adding to the longtime wrestler’s host of health issues. Angle said Sunday on his podcast, called the The Kurt Angle Podcast, that Hogan, 69, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, told him about the issue while backstage at a 30th anniversary event for the WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.” "[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body,” Angle claimed, citing the fact that he’s been using a cane to walk. “I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.” He added: I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”Read it at Metro UK
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Bleeding From ‘Self-Inflicted Wound’ After ‘GMA3’ Love Scandal

This reporting is one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.GMA3 lovebirds T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are now officially gone from ABC, but the fallout within the network continues. News boss Kim Godwin is now on thin ice with Disney executives over her and her team’s handling of the affair—and she’s rapidly losing the confidence of the newsroom, six senior ABC News staffers told Confider. For starters, employees are quick to recall how soon after the tryst...
TheDailyBeast

Cindy Williams, Shirley of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Fame, Dies at 75

Cindy Williams, the beloved actor best known as one-half of Laverne & Shirley’s iconic titular duo, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles after a brief illness. She was 75.No specific cause of death was given in a statement issued to the Associated Press on Monday by a family spokesperson, representing Williams’ children, Zak and Emily Hudson.“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement read. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Can’t Wait to Be ‘Humiliated’ by Jimmy Kimmel

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is anxiously awaiting another opportunity to be humiliated by late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel. On Monday night, ahead of boarding his private plane to head out West from his base in Minnesota, the pillow maven said that—even despite being required to get a COVID test—he looks forward to being placed in a claw machine.“He said I can come, but I got to go in the claw game because I’m not vaccinated,” Lindell told The Daily Beast, with great joy about finally being invited back on Kimmel’s late-night program. “I am trying to save our country,” he continued...
MINNESOTA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy