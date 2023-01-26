‘Single’s Inferno’ Star Cha Hyun-seung Impresses ‘Physical 100’ Cast in Wrestling Match

Single’s Inferno fans can sometimes catch the stars on other Netflix shows . The newest crossover is Cha Hyun-seung being on Physical 100 . Once again, he had to wrestle, but this time he was the underdog.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Physical 100 episodes 1-2.]

Who was Cha Hyun-seung on ‘Single’s Inferno’?

The first season started with five men and four women in the inferno. They had to get to know each other and then pick someone to go to paradise with, and if the person chose them in return, they could leave.

But finding a match only got harder with new cast members. Hyun-seung joined the cast in the fifth episode. The dancer said he had a well-portioned body by working out six times a week. That includes free diving and surfing.

He was looking for a woman who was positive with a beautiful smile. Kim Hyeon Joong revealed that he had worked out with Hyun-seung the week before. And Song Ji-a almost did business with him before the show.

The men, including Hyun-seung had to wrestle with each other for a chance to go to paradise. He won and picked Ji-a for the date. In the end, the dancer was one of three men who hoped to leave with Ji-a. However, she chose her “puppy,” Hyeon-joong.

So Hyun-seung didn’t find love in the inferno. But he gained fans from being on the show.

Cha Hyun-seung is competing in ‘Physical 100’

Physical 100 starts with 100 competitors from different walks of life competing to see who has the “perfect body.” The cast members fall into different age ranges, gender, and race.

The first episode had everyone hanging from a bar to see how long they could last without falling. They were ranked from one to 100 based on how they performed. People then competed in a one-on-one death match in episode 2. The competitors in the first 50 rankings could pick the person they will fight.

“I wanted to see where my limit is, so that’s why I applied to be a participant,” Hyun-seung said in the episode. Other competitors recognized him from Single’s Inferno and how he wrestled there too.

Kim Kyung-jin was a trainer and a P.E. teacher at a university. He switched to growing produce. The farmer chose to fight Hyun-seung because of his smaller frame.

Did Hyun-seung lose to Kyung-jin?

Kim Kyung-jin and Cha Hyun-seung on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

The backup dancer admitted he didn’t feel great about being picked because he doesn’t come from a sport. He was determined to overcome being underestimated despite that.

The farmer started the fight by pinning Hyun-seung down. But the dancer was able to escape and get on top of him. They ran out of time and got another minute added to their match. That time Kyung-jin lost the ball, and Hyun-seung took it. He managed to hold onto it until time ran out. That means the Single’s Inferno alum will move forward in the show.