ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Green Papaya Thai and Sushi Coming to Orange Park

By Caitlin Burke
What Now Jacksonville
What Now Jacksonville
 4 days ago

The popular Thai and sushi eatery plans to open its fourth location this summer. Green Papaya will expand to Orange Park at 8635 Blanding Blvd 101 in June or July of this year, pending construction finishes on time. An exact grand-opening date has not been determined.

“We’re excited to bring our business to this area,” Owner Zhenxing Zhou told What Now Jacksonville.

Green Papaya is known for their authentic Thai cuisine, including spring rolls, noodle stir-fries and curry dishes. They also offer a variety of proteins to add onto each entree, including chicken, pork, beef, shrimp and duck.

The Thai restaurant has been operating in the Jacksonville area since 2008 and is currently ranked as the #10 restaurant to try in Jacksonville, according to TripAdvisor .

The fourth location of Green Papaya is expected to look similar to its other restaurants, and will offer the same menu for its customers in Orange Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCHzN_0kSdS2m500
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7RO4_0kSdS2m500
Logo: Official


Keep up with What Now Jacksonville’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Wienermobile to stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Jacksonville this weekend. Relish the opportunity, by heading to the Jacksonville Humane Society on Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or you can “Ketchup” with the hotdoggers on Saturday at the Family Farm...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Duval legislators back local bills expanding drinking & dining zones

Three bills affecting Jax Beach and Jacksonville met little resistance. A meeting of the Duval County legislative delegation saw legislators review and ultimately approve local bills making it easier to drink and dine where they couldn’t before. One bill applies to the Beaches, while the other two cover the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Free tax filing for veterans in the Jacksonville area

Jacksonville, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department is now offering free tax prep services to veterans. Representatives will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 117 West Duval Street. Appointments are required....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
freightwaves.com

Running on Ice: Florida makes headlines again

Hello, and welcome to the coolest community in freight! Here you’ll find the latest information on warehouse news, tech developments and all things reefer madness-related. I’m your controller of the thermostat, Mary O’Connell. Thanks for having me!. All thawed out. Whether you believe that reefer units are...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar building-out two floors at its Downtown tower at $6 million

VyStar Credit Union intends to occupy the two floors at its Downtown tower vacated by the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which relocated to Brooklyn. Jacksonville-based VyStar owns the 23-story tower at 76 S. Laura St. The city issued a permit Jan. 26 for Dana B. Kenyon Co. to renovate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JHS is offering half-off adoptions!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering half-off adoptions on all of their available large dogs 30 pounds and up from Saturday, January 28, through Sunday, January 29. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Large dog adoption fees are typically $50 but will be reduced to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
What Now Jacksonville

What Now Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL
183
Followers
58
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy