Green Papaya Thai and Sushi Coming to Orange Park

The popular Thai and sushi eatery plans to open its fourth location this summer. Green Papaya will expand to Orange Park at 8635 Blanding Blvd 101 in June or July of this year, pending construction finishes on time. An exact grand-opening date has not been determined.

“We’re excited to bring our business to this area,” Owner Zhenxing Zhou told What Now Jacksonville.

Green Papaya is known for their authentic Thai cuisine, including spring rolls, noodle stir-fries and curry dishes. They also offer a variety of proteins to add onto each entree, including chicken, pork, beef, shrimp and duck.

The Thai restaurant has been operating in the Jacksonville area since 2008 and is currently ranked as the #10 restaurant to try in Jacksonville, according to TripAdvisor .

The fourth location of Green Papaya is expected to look similar to its other restaurants, and will offer the same menu for its customers in Orange Park.

