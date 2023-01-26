Syndication: The Enquirer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CincinnatiTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl
Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards and two touchdowns and set up the game-winning kick on a scramble to his right with...
Eagles await as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lift Chiefs back to Super Bowl
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be there waiting. The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the AFC Championship and set up a showdown in Arizona in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 with the Eagles, who fired Reid in 2012 after 14 seasons with the franchise. "Here we come, Philly,"...
Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team. The visit would mark the second head-coaching interview for Anarumo, who joined the Bengals along...
Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30, in the AFC wild-card round on Jan....
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction
Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl appearance...
NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million). ...
49ers QB Brock Purdy injures elbow in NFC title game
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy departed Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a right elbow injury. The 49ers said Purdy was "questionable" to return, leaving the 49ers to turn to their fourth quarterback of the season -- 36-year-old Josh Johnson, who has started just nine times since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Purdy was injured...
Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator
The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report. Fangio, 64, was 19-30 in three seasons with the Broncos from 2019-21. It was his first head coaching position. ...
Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman split at the end of the 2022 season, and Baltimore plans to discuss that job with Bieniemy, who doesn't call plays in Kansas City. The 53-year-old Bieniemy has been a regular on the offseason interview circuit and remains in the mix to be...
49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured
The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out action with a possible head injury. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable to return. Johnson was shoved to the...
Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers
Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
Bengals return home feeling sting of AFC runner-up finish
The day after was not easy for the Cincinnati Bengals. A 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night ended the Bengals' bid to return to the Super Bowl as Cincinnati closed out the 2022 season with a 14-5 overall record. But Bengals head coach Zac Taylor knows a bounce or call in the other direction was all that stood between Cincinnati and one more game. ...
Report: Packers would prefer to trade Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers would prefer to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and "move on," ESPN reported Sunday. The report, citing league sources, also says the 39-year-old four-time MVP is well aware of the Packers' feelings about the situation. Financial reasons are said to be the major impetus behind a potential trade, with Green Bay projected to be $16 million over next season's salary cap. Rodgers is due $59.5...
Bills S Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments since going into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, taking time to offer thanks for the outpouring of support he has received over the past month. "I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually," Hamlin said in the video. "But I can't tell you how...
Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the move in a statement Sunday night. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys," McCarthy said. "The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak [Prescott] were at the center of Kellen's impact,...
Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL's record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022
Stacker analyzed Pro-Football-Reference.com data to determine how an NFL-record 69 different quarterbacks started games during the 2022 regular season.
Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel. Brady, who will turn 46 in August, stands to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the league...
