‘BMF’: Some Major Advice From K-9 Could Have Saved Meech From Arrest

BMF centers on the real-life experiences of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenor y (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). The brothers grow up in Detroit in the 1980s. As a means to rise out of poverty, the pair began as street drug dealers, becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

Meech and Terry were eventually caught , charged with drug trafficking and money laundering, and sent to prison. However, if Meech would have taken the advice of his drug connect K-9 (Rayan Lawrence), things may have turned out differently.

Rayan Lawrence as K-9 in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Who is K-9 on ‘BMF’?

K-9 has been placed center stage in BMF Season 2 . Portrayed by Rayan Lawrence, he acts as Meech’s new connect after BMF breaks away from Pat (Wood Harris). However, K-9 is one of the scariest drug lords on TV. Though fans are initially introduced to him in season 1, when he is reintroduced in season 2, he kills a rival basketball coach in broad daylight over a game dispute.

Moreover, when Meech doesn’t follow explicit instructions he cuts him and all of BMF off from his dope supply.

K-9’s advice could have saved Meech from arrest

Though K-9 clearly has no conscious or any kind of moral standard, over the course of the second season of BMF , he has given Meech some solid advice. He told Meech he doesn’t drink, do drugs or go to nightclubs. Fans of BMF know the real-life Meech loved to party and be seen, which would eventually make him a federal government target.

Moreover, K-9 also told Meech, “Blood doesn’t make you family, loyalty does.” This was almost a foreshadowing of the fractured relationship that Meech and Terry would have by the time they were arrested.

If Meech had been more low-key and understood Terry’s goals along with his own, both men may have avoided prison or learned to navigate their businesses in a different way.

Related

‘BMF’: La La Anthony Discussed Her Hardest Scene for Season 2

‘BMF’ Season 2 will change everything for the Flenory brothers

With Meech and Terry at odds at the beginning of season 2, the brothers have worked tirelessly at different things. Terry is trying to get the legitimate car business that he’s built with their father, Charles (Russell Hornsby), off the ground, while Meech is trying to sustain and grow BMF on his own. However, now that Meech has been shot and hospitalized, Terry will be forced to step in. This tension will change the Fleonory brothers forever.

“Our focus is on our business 100% trying to expand, trying to leave Detroit, trying to go further.,” Meech told Express U.K. “Trying to recruit as many crews as we can on our team, so we can work together and become even bigger. But I feel like the season is definitely all about the family war between B-Mickie, Meech, and Terry, and they’re finding there’s no trusting each other.” It’s a lot of different things that everybody’s juggling with this season.”

Fans who know the real story of BMF know that the brothers are set to expand to Atlanta.