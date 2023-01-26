ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshtigo, WI

Peshtigo tax confustion

By ERIN NOHA EagleHerald Staff Writer
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aDYfB_0kSdRV4s00

PESHTIGO — Rising property values in Peshtigo are creating concern among school members, local leaders and taxpaying residents.

However, the blame may be misplaced. When Peshtigo residents crowded a Peshtigo School Board meeting recently to voice their concerns, superintendent Patrick Rau explained the school referendum’s part in the taxes. He later told the EagleHerald why residents might see a higher tax bill than the previous year.

“The majority of the increase is due to the increase in their individual property values from the previous year,” Rau said. “The feedback I’m getting is that some community members were unaware that their property value was increasing.”

Peshtigo mayor Cathi Malke said some residents living on fixed incomes or with kids can’t afford an excessive tax increase.

“This is the first time the city has borrowed in decades,” Malke said. “The county (taxes) went up, NWTC went up and the school went up. Add in inflation for food and gas, not just this tax bill, but daily living expenses. A lot of people can’t live on these fixed incomes.”

When residents got their tax bill, they had a “very harsh awakening,” she said. She thinks the school could have done a better job communicating to people what the actual cost would be.

“Prior to the election, all you heard was $29 per 100,000 home,” Malke said. “With the taxpayers, yes some people understood about the mill rate right from the get go. But other people didn’t — they just saw $29 and they wanted to help the kids.”

The calculation of $29 per $100,000 for the referendum is in addition to the previous 2021 mill rate of $730 per $100,000.

For example, a home valued at $94,600 in 2021 with an increased property value of $123,200 in 2022 would’ve seen their school property taxes go from $690.58 to $899.36, regardless of the referendum, which is an increase of 30.23%, assuming that the mill rate stayed the same. With the referendum added, they paid $935.09, an increase of 3.97%. The referendum money only represents $35.73 of the money they paid for this year’s school property taxes.

Note: The City of Peshtigo did send out the previous year’s tax bills by mistake. According to the city’s website, the correct bills were printed and mailed by Dec. 16.

“The district consistently communicated the impact on the mill rate compared to the previous year,” Rau said. “As in previous referendum attempts, the impact on the mill rate was communicated to allow each individual to calculate the impact on their own taxes.”

School board president Gary Larsen also echoed that the taxes went up because of reassessments.

“We weren’t trying to hide anything,” he said. “Our mill rate did exactly what we said it would. If you do the math, it all works out. The city also sent out letters saying their taxes wouldn’t go up.”

The letter he refers to was sent by Jerry Pillath, city assessor, on Aug. 27, informing City of Peshtigo property owners that the “recent sales in the city have been substantially more than the assessed values,” according to the letter. The letter also noted that property assessments for all real estate parcels in the 2022 assessment roll were increased to comply with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR).

The letter read that “the mill rate (dollars per thousand of assessed value) will be adjusted lower so that there will be little or no effect on your individual tax bill unless you have recently improved your home or built a new structure.”

Ultimately, the high tax bills are attributed to the rise in fair market values issued by the DOR, coupled with a citywide reassessment in 2022. Even though the school referendum did not cause the increase, it made for a scapegoat when people saw their taxes were high.

Pillath said that reassessments usually happen about every 10 years. Still, a mandatory reassessment is required if a city or town falls out of compliance for six years. It should be noted that the assessment estimates by Pillath are done independently from the DOR’s fair market value calculation.

For example, for a home that was assessed at $89,737,800, the DOR said it had a fair market value of $115,359,300, which is a 77.79% ratio, Pillath said. To comply with the law, the home must fall within a 90% to 110% ratio. Pillath noted that the assessed values are a little bit above what the DOR values are. For some, their fair market values rose about 30%.

In the letter, Pillath mentions that assessed values have been the same for the past 18 years. This is what may have caused the spike in assessed values of homes. Pillath had to calculate new assessed values that fell within the 10% above or below the DOR’s fair market values to maintain compliance. He said he used an assessing software program that has each home’s square footage, including the number of bathrooms, porches and decks.

“We use that program by adjusting several different factors,” said Pillath, who’s been the assessor for 14 years. “We have local cost modifiers we can adjust that change the way the program determines the value. It does it uniformly for each one of these parcels. It increases the value proportionately with different properties.”

He said the timing of the reassessment and referendum passing created confusion about why taxes increased. However, the taxes increased because of the rise in fair market value and the real estate market, not because of the referendum.

“It was because of the sales that were happening,” Pillath said. “Properties were being sold for more than they were assessed at. It’s based on actual sales and solid information.”

Fueled by low-interest rates, the housing market has seen plenty of activity in the past two years. Those needing a home must be diligent in their pursuit, as most homes sell quickly and sometimes for more than the asking price.

Whether it’s people rapidly moving to the area for jobs, remote work or retirement, the affordability of homes makes for a lot of competition when it comes to getting one. When there aren’t a lot of houses to go around, but a lot of people are looking for one, that competition drives the prices up.

The DOR bases its fair market values on the average home prices, with the typical value of a home in Peshtigo at $172,900, according to Zillow.

The letter to city residents said the city, school and county didn’t get any additional tax revenue from the increase.

As for the referendum project, the school is currently in the design phase with Performance Services Inc., following the original timeline, Rau said. Financing has been completed for two-thirds of the project, with borrowing issued for $26 million of the $39.95 million referendum.

“There have not been discussions to change the scope of the project,” Rau said.

Could the board rescind the vote on the referendum? Larsen questioned that.

“We’d never be able to borrow money again,” Larsen said. “Nobody understands.”

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County reports 75th COVID-related death

Door County hit a somber milestone last week as the public health department announced the 75th COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic. It marred an otherwise positive report that saw the county reporting another 22 positive cases and no hospitalizations. Out of 72 counties, Door County and 63 others are in the low COVID-19 community level. Another one of those counties is Kewaunee County, which CDC data shows only had 14 additional cases of COVID-19 last week.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
WLUC

Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eagles Aerie 1088 Board of Trustees and Escanaba Schools decided to donate all breakfast proceeds on Sunday to the Weaver family. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. The Eagles host a breakfast buffet every third and fifth Sunday. Originally, Sunday’s...
ESCANABA, MI
wapl.com

Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay

We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured

DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
ESCANABA, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
713
Followers
992
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy