Peshtigo tax confustion

PESHTIGO — Rising property values in Peshtigo are creating concern among school members, local leaders and taxpaying residents.

However, the blame may be misplaced. When Peshtigo residents crowded a Peshtigo School Board meeting recently to voice their concerns, superintendent Patrick Rau explained the school referendum’s part in the taxes. He later told the EagleHerald why residents might see a higher tax bill than the previous year.

“The majority of the increase is due to the increase in their individual property values from the previous year,” Rau said. “The feedback I’m getting is that some community members were unaware that their property value was increasing.”

Peshtigo mayor Cathi Malke said some residents living on fixed incomes or with kids can’t afford an excessive tax increase.

“This is the first time the city has borrowed in decades,” Malke said. “The county (taxes) went up, NWTC went up and the school went up. Add in inflation for food and gas, not just this tax bill, but daily living expenses. A lot of people can’t live on these fixed incomes.”

When residents got their tax bill, they had a “very harsh awakening,” she said. She thinks the school could have done a better job communicating to people what the actual cost would be.

“Prior to the election, all you heard was $29 per 100,000 home,” Malke said. “With the taxpayers, yes some people understood about the mill rate right from the get go. But other people didn’t — they just saw $29 and they wanted to help the kids.”

The calculation of $29 per $100,000 for the referendum is in addition to the previous 2021 mill rate of $730 per $100,000.

For example, a home valued at $94,600 in 2021 with an increased property value of $123,200 in 2022 would’ve seen their school property taxes go from $690.58 to $899.36, regardless of the referendum, which is an increase of 30.23%, assuming that the mill rate stayed the same. With the referendum added, they paid $935.09, an increase of 3.97%. The referendum money only represents $35.73 of the money they paid for this year’s school property taxes.

Note: The City of Peshtigo did send out the previous year’s tax bills by mistake. According to the city’s website, the correct bills were printed and mailed by Dec. 16.

“The district consistently communicated the impact on the mill rate compared to the previous year,” Rau said. “As in previous referendum attempts, the impact on the mill rate was communicated to allow each individual to calculate the impact on their own taxes.”

School board president Gary Larsen also echoed that the taxes went up because of reassessments.

“We weren’t trying to hide anything,” he said. “Our mill rate did exactly what we said it would. If you do the math, it all works out. The city also sent out letters saying their taxes wouldn’t go up.”

The letter he refers to was sent by Jerry Pillath, city assessor, on Aug. 27, informing City of Peshtigo property owners that the “recent sales in the city have been substantially more than the assessed values,” according to the letter. The letter also noted that property assessments for all real estate parcels in the 2022 assessment roll were increased to comply with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR).

The letter read that “the mill rate (dollars per thousand of assessed value) will be adjusted lower so that there will be little or no effect on your individual tax bill unless you have recently improved your home or built a new structure.”

Ultimately, the high tax bills are attributed to the rise in fair market values issued by the DOR, coupled with a citywide reassessment in 2022. Even though the school referendum did not cause the increase, it made for a scapegoat when people saw their taxes were high.

Pillath said that reassessments usually happen about every 10 years. Still, a mandatory reassessment is required if a city or town falls out of compliance for six years. It should be noted that the assessment estimates by Pillath are done independently from the DOR’s fair market value calculation.

For example, for a home that was assessed at $89,737,800, the DOR said it had a fair market value of $115,359,300, which is a 77.79% ratio, Pillath said. To comply with the law, the home must fall within a 90% to 110% ratio. Pillath noted that the assessed values are a little bit above what the DOR values are. For some, their fair market values rose about 30%.

In the letter, Pillath mentions that assessed values have been the same for the past 18 years. This is what may have caused the spike in assessed values of homes. Pillath had to calculate new assessed values that fell within the 10% above or below the DOR’s fair market values to maintain compliance. He said he used an assessing software program that has each home’s square footage, including the number of bathrooms, porches and decks.

“We use that program by adjusting several different factors,” said Pillath, who’s been the assessor for 14 years. “We have local cost modifiers we can adjust that change the way the program determines the value. It does it uniformly for each one of these parcels. It increases the value proportionately with different properties.”

He said the timing of the reassessment and referendum passing created confusion about why taxes increased. However, the taxes increased because of the rise in fair market value and the real estate market, not because of the referendum.

“It was because of the sales that were happening,” Pillath said. “Properties were being sold for more than they were assessed at. It’s based on actual sales and solid information.”

Fueled by low-interest rates, the housing market has seen plenty of activity in the past two years. Those needing a home must be diligent in their pursuit, as most homes sell quickly and sometimes for more than the asking price.

Whether it’s people rapidly moving to the area for jobs, remote work or retirement, the affordability of homes makes for a lot of competition when it comes to getting one. When there aren’t a lot of houses to go around, but a lot of people are looking for one, that competition drives the prices up.

The DOR bases its fair market values on the average home prices, with the typical value of a home in Peshtigo at $172,900, according to Zillow.

The letter to city residents said the city, school and county didn’t get any additional tax revenue from the increase.

As for the referendum project, the school is currently in the design phase with Performance Services Inc., following the original timeline, Rau said. Financing has been completed for two-thirds of the project, with borrowing issued for $26 million of the $39.95 million referendum.

“There have not been discussions to change the scope of the project,” Rau said.

Could the board rescind the vote on the referendum? Larsen questioned that.

“We’d never be able to borrow money again,” Larsen said. “Nobody understands.”