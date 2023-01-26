Syndication: The Enquirer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30, in the AFC wild-card round on Jan....
Eagles await as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lift Chiefs back to Super Bowl
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be there waiting. The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the AFC Championship and set up a showdown in Arizona in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 with the Eagles, who fired Reid in 2012 after 14 seasons with the franchise. "Here we come, Philly,"...
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Chiefs edge Bengals, 23-20, return to Super Bowl
Harrison Butker kicked the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. Butker made a 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining and the Chiefs beat the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the AFC Championship Game for the third time in the past four seasons on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards and two touchdowns and set up the game-winning kick on a scramble to his right with...
NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023
The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday. The 2022 salary cap was $208.2 million. Among the teams projected to have excess spending power available under the cap, according to Spotrac, are the Chicago Bears ($99 million), Atlanta Falcons ($57 million), Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants ($44 million). ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Report: Packers would prefer to trade Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers would prefer to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and "move on," ESPN reported Sunday. The report, citing league sources, also says the 39-year-old four-time MVP is well aware of the Packers' feelings about the situation. Financial reasons are said to be the major impetus behind a potential trade, with Green Bay projected to be $16 million over next season's salary cap. Rodgers is due $59.5...
Reports: 49ers QB Brock Purdy tore UCL, out 6 months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a complete UCL tear in his throwing elbow during Sunday's NFC Championship Game and will require surgery, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months, but the 49ers hope he can be ready in time for training camp next summer if he undergoes a repair as opposed to a full reconstruction of the ligament, per the reports. ...
Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers
Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
Reports: Cardinals request interviews with Bengals' coordinators
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is making good on a promise to cast a wide net in Arizona's search for a new head coach. Ossenfort requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also in the mix with the Indianapolis Colts and interviewed twice with the team. The visit would mark the second head-coaching interview for Anarumo, who joined the Bengals along...
49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured
The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out action with a possible head injury. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable to return. Johnson was shoved to the...
NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction
Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl appearance...
Elite 8: Just 8 teams started 1 QB in all 17 games
On the flip side are the teams that managed to get through 2022 with only one starter at quarterback. Unsurprisingly, these teams posted competitive records, and eight of the 10 with a single quarterback starter made the playoffs (the other two, Green Bay and Detroit, narrowly missed out on a Wild Card spot). The list is also dotted with some of the league's best field generals. Tom Brady, whose future lingers in doubt, started every Tampa Bay Buccaneers game for the third straight season, giving...
Championship Sunday: 10 Intriguing Prop Bets
Maybe you missed the window to take advantage of the teeter totter Bengals-Chiefs line this week or can't get a firm grip on a favorite for the NFC Championship at Philadelphia between the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Books are rolling out the red carpet with prop bet markets expanded to include peripheral stats and minutiae for both conference title games. Here's a look at 10 prop bets worth considering...
Bills S Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments since going into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, taking time to offer thanks for the outpouring of support he has received over the past month. "I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually," Hamlin said in the video. "But I can't tell you how...
Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel. Brady, who will turn 46 in August, stands to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the league...
Year of the quarterback carousel: A look back at the NFL's record number of starting quarterbacks in 2022
Quarterback drama reached a fever pitch this NFL season. First, there was Tom Brady skipping out on Tampa Bay's training camp. (Was he taping "The Masked Singer"? No. He was allegedly in the Bahamas in a last-ditch effort to save his now-dead marriage.) Then there was Russell Wilson's woeful play in the Mile High City (after he promised, "Broncos country, let's ride"). Next up was Tua Tagovailoa's scary concussion that came on the heels of an apparent head injury the game prior (and his season...
Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the move in a statement Sunday night. "I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys," McCarthy said. "The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak [Prescott] were at the center of Kellen's impact,...
Report: Georgia OC Todd Monken to interview for Bucs' OC job
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will interview for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' open offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, NFL Network reported Monday night. Monken, 56, previously spent three seasons on Tampa Bay's coaching staff, serving as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017 before solely serving as offensive coordinator in 2018. He now has the opportunity to return to his former position in place of Byron...
Bengals-Chiefs ratings hit 4-year high for championship game
Sunday's AFC Championship Game between Cincinnati and Kansas City was the most-watched conference title game in four years. At an average of 53.124 million viewers, the ratings were an 11 percent increase over last year's AFC title game between the same teams. The Chiefs won Sunday's game 23-20 on a field goal in the final seconds. It was the most-watched conference championship game since the New England Patriots-Chiefs AFC title...
