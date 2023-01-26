Former NFL Player Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25

NFL star Damar Hamlin has spoken publicly for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest mid-Buffalo Bills game at the start of January.The 24-year-old had his heart re-started twice, and received CPR while on the field. He’s now thanked those who helped him.“What happened to me on Monday Night Football I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from the heart”, he said.“This is just the beginning of the impact I want to have on the world.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch: Rory McIlroy reacts to question on Patrick Reed feudEngland's Ben Youngs gives two cents on controversial new RFU tackle banFootball governance overhaul plans expected in two weeks, culture secretary says

2 DAYS AGO