Florida State

Former NFL Player Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Harry How/Getty Images

Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL player, has died at the age of 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” his past team said in a Twitter statement. Lemonier had been expecting a baby with his girlfriend, his agent told ESPN. The Florida native got his NFL start at the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 before moving to the Lions in 2021, eventually ending up at USFL team the Birmingham Stallions. His cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet.

