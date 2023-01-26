ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCL's latest Android phone has a removable battery, and you can buy it now

By Derrek Lee
What you need to know

  • TCL has launched a new budget Android phone, the Ion X.
  • The device is powered by a MediaTek chipset and has a removable 3,000mAh battery.
  • The TCL Ion X is available to purchase through Metro by T-Mobile starting January 26.

One of the "features" smartphone users often say they miss is the removable battery. It's increasingly rare to find one on a smartphone, but TCL's latest entry brings it back for the masses.

The new TCL Ion X is a budget Android smartphone headed to Metro by T-Mobile. While its specs aren't anything to run home about, the headlining feature is the removable 3,000mAh battery. It may not sound like a particularly large battery, especially when compared to many of the best cheap Android phones , but the ability to swap it out can come in handy.

Given the tendency for batteries to degrade over time, this could be a helpful feature that may keep your phone running, and could also be helpful in case you aren't around a charger and have a spare with you. This was one of my favorite aspects of the rather flawed LG G5 during a time when removable batteries were being pushed out in favor of water resistance. It's also a notable feature on the more recent Fairphone 4 .

Additionally, TCL has features like Smart Manager to help users monitor their battery's health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vnqm3_0kSdQqSE00

(Image credit: TCL)

Aside from the removable battery, the TCL Ion X has pretty meager specs. It's powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 coupled with 3GB of RAM, has a 6-inch HD+ display, a 13MP camera, and 32GB of expandable storage. The phone runs android 12 out of the box, and there is no 5G. However, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack for those of you that still like to jack in to listen to your tunes.

Despite the fairly large top and bottom bezels, it's not a terrible-looking phone. Its textured back is also a nice touch. That said, there's no doubt from its looks that it's a budget phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ApbiL_0kSdQqSE00

(Image credit: TCL)

The TCL Iox X is available at Metro by T-Mobile for a rather affordable $119. If you can get past its shortcomings, this may be a decent option for anyone longing for the nostalgic convenience of swapping your battery out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDLrH_0kSdQqSE00

 TCL Ion X

The TCL Ion X is a unique smartphone in 2023 as its one of the few to sport a removable battery. This makes it easy to swap batteries when yours is low or when it's degraded and can't hold a charge.

