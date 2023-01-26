Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Texas moves into top ranking in U-Haul’s list of growing locales
More movers hauled their belongings to Texas than any other state in 2022. And despite Austin's popularity with backpack-toting newcomers, heavier packers were mostly pointed toward Dallas and Houston, according to a new study. In its recently released annual growth report, Texas ranks No. 1 overall as the state with the most in-bound moves using U-Haul trucks. This is the second year in a row and the fifth year since 2016 that Texas has earned the distinction.U-Haul ranks the Houston suburbs of Missouri City and Conroe at No. 13 and No. 19, respectively, among U.S. cities with the most inbound...
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
10 Things that Every Small Town has in Common in East Texas
Every East Texas small town has it's own uniqueness to it. It can be in the architecture or maybe the layout of the land or even just a simple landmark. Every East Texas small town has something very much alike, too. I'm gonna pick on my hometown of Lindale for this write up but you'll notice that your small town has some, or all, of these things very much in common.
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
Vox
Clean energy is taking over the Texas grid. State officials are trying to stop it.
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Clean energy is rapidly rising on the Texas power grid, but...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project
A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.
Texas parents demand lawmaker action on restraints in schools
Texas parents are set to speak at the Capitol Monday morning in support of new legislation regulating the use of restraint in public schools, including the mother of a 14-year-old Round Rock Independent School District student with special needs who surveillance cameras recorded being tossed into a ‘cool down room’ by a school administrator last year.
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
Guide Dogs for the Blind chooses Austin to raise puppies, but volunteers needed
AUSTIN (KXAN) — You might start seeing more little puppies out and about around Austin. That’s because the city was chosen by Guide Dogs for the Blind to help raise and train guide dogs that will eventually be given away to a handler. On a rainy, Saturday morning, you’d find nearly a dozen young puppies […]
Texas great for business, not so much for workers, studies find
Texans have among the longest work weeks compared to workers in other states, according to recent data.
The Daily South
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
The "world's rudest" diner is coming to Austin, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. A diner with the "world's rudest service" is coming to Austin...like, whenever. Karen’s Diner provides the worst service for the best experience, at least according to cheeky clientele who appreciate the campy comedy of a long-suffering server.2. Award-winning New York pub brings Irish hospitality to Austin's Sixth Street. The Dead Rabbit pub is bringing Ireland to Texas, opening a new location in downtown Austin. 3. Where to see the once-in-recorded-history green...
9 Austin culinary pioneers win $53K from the Texas Food & Wine Alliance
Texas’ skyrocketing culinary scene is about to get a huge boost. The Texas Food & Wine Alliance’s grant program has awarded $107,500 to 19 culinary innovators around the state. This marks the Alliance’s 11th year providing funding to support culinary projects contributing to local communities.The award winners were announced in a ceremony at Austin's Holdsworth Center on January 21. A private panel of distinguished culinary experts chose the winners out of 40 grant applications this year. Nine winners hail from Austin, three from Dallas-Fort Worth, three from Houston, and four from San Antonio. The awards range from $1,500 to $10,000,...
KLTV
WebXtra: Bend’s Barefoot Camp offers Texans place where nature thrives
Some of you, like me, may have seen this tip for cleaning sterling silver or silverplate mentioned in other places, but have never tried it. I decided to give it a shot here on the Kitchen Care segment so we’d know once and for all how well ... or not... it works, and if it’s as easy as it’s claimed to be. (Note: If you try this hack, do so at your own risk.)
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
