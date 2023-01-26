More movers hauled their belongings to Texas than any other state in 2022. And despite Austin's popularity with backpack-toting newcomers, heavier packers were mostly pointed toward Dallas and Houston, according to a new study. In its recently released annual growth report, Texas ranks No. 1 overall as the state with the most in-bound moves using U-Haul trucks. This is the second year in a row and the fifth year since 2016 that Texas has earned the distinction.U-Haul ranks the Houston suburbs of Missouri City and Conroe at No. 13 and No. 19, respectively, among U.S. cities with the most inbound...

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO