Bloomington, IN

Indiana Men’s Basketball: Rankings Roundup

Through the ups and downs of a college basketball season, the various polls and statistical rankings of a team provide a nice counterbalance to the euphoria or despair the fanbase may be experiencing in a given moment. This new weekly column will take a look at how the Hoosiers stand in each ranking and how it’s changed over the previous seven days.
Indiana women’s basketball wears down Rutgers in 91-68 win

The first few minutes of Indiana women’s basketball’s 91-68 win over Rutgers didn’t begin as a blowout. The first quarter was competitive with each side trading baskets without a clear advantage. The Hoosiers were making a few mistakes with errant passes and ill-advised shots and the Scarlet Knights were eager to capitalize.
Three Things: Indiana women’s basketball defeats Rutgers 91-68

Indiana women’s basketball took care of business earlier this afternoon, coming away with a 91-68 victory over Rutgers in Assembly Hall. The win gives Indiana sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and improves their overall record to 20-1— good for the best start in program history.
