Silver Spring, MD

mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Store Sells $100,000 Lottery Ticket

Four Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets were the big winners this week. A Silver Spring 7-Eleven sold one of the four tickets. The other three top winning tickets were also scratch-offs and were sold in Baltimore, Bowie, and Beltsville. A Hyattsville man stopped at the 7-Eleven on East University Boulevard and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven

A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score

BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck, killed by car in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - Police said a woman was struck and killed by a car Sunday evening in Annapolis.Officers responded around 6:12 p.m. to the scene at Route 665 Eastbound and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.Police said Route 665 toward Forest Drive will be shut down for an extended period of time. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland

Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

$50,000 scratch-off ticket sold in Walkersville

WALKERSVILLE, MD – A Carroll County woman has won $50,000 after hitting the jackpot on a lottery scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Safeway in Walkersville. “I usually scratch the whole ticket, but I decided to just scratch the prize check box while I was in the store to see if it was a winner,” said the 69-year-old mother of two. “I knew the prize was more than $600 once I saw the message on the scanner to take the ticket to the Lottery.” When she got to her car, she finished scratching the rest of the instant ticket The post $50,000 scratch-off ticket sold in Walkersville appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALKERSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

$50,000 Scratch-Off Win Answers Bowie Man’s Prayers

BOWIE, Md. – A Prince George’s County man is the latest to win a top prize scratching the popular $50,000 Cash instant ticket. He’s a longtime player who has always dreamed (but never really expected) that a big prize would come his way. “This is it,” the...
BOWIE, MD
wnav.com

36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Car Crashes Upside Down Into Hyattsville Home

A car crash in Hyattsville, Maryland, left the vehicle upside down and lodged into the side of a home Sunday night. Prince George's County firefighters responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a house in the 6900 block of Riggs Road, where they found a Honda had left a gaping hole in the back of the residence.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

2 Injured in Gaithersburg Shooting

At least two adults were injured during a shooting in Gaithersburg early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting, first reported at 6:28 am, took place at an apartment complex in the 400 block of N Summit Avenue. Both injured adults were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
tourcounsel.com

Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
DUNDALK, MD
Bay Net

Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland

WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore firefighters battle four rowhome fires in span of an hour

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters had a busy night on Monday.Crews battled four rowhome fires in a matter of an hour.Officials said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Not far away, a rowhome caught fire in the 1900 block of Hollins Street.Firefighters said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2800 block of Baker Street and in the 1900 block of N. Monroe Street in Northwest Baltimore.Three of the rowhomes were on fire at the same time, according the fire officials.Officials have not said what caused the fires or if there were any injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
CALIFORNIA, MD
WUSA9

Police investigate death of 20-year-old Maryland woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. Police have identified 20-year-old Keylin Chavez-Dominguez as the bod that was found. She was reported missing on Jan. 2 and was last seen by her family and friends on Dec. 30, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

