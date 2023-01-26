Read full article on original website
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Houston scammer sentenced to 28 years in prison after stealing $260,000 from man with autism
The con artist allegedly pretended to befriend the 68-year-old victim and in one instance, persuaded him to buy a GMC truck with a loan totaling more than $93,000.
kurv.com
Smuggling Defendant Sentenced In Wreck That Killed San Juan Residents
One of three people charged in a deadly smuggling wreck near La Joya is heading to prison after admitting to his role in the crash that killed two people from San Juan. 29-year-old Humberto Garcia of Penitas was given a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of engaging in organized crime and evading arrest causing injury and death.
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
Three men were indicted in Texas on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.
Texas man had exploited girl who later committed suicide, feds say
GALVESTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A League City man was sentenced to prison after exploiting a 15-year-old girl who later committed suicide, authorities said. Amari Mychael Singh, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern […]
McAllen PD investigates death of a child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say. At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be […]
Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
kagstv.com
4 Harris County residents face federal charges in fake nursing diploma scheme
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several Harris County residents are facing federal charges after a Florida-based school sold fake nursing diplomas, according to authorities. Ludnie Jean, Serge Jean, Simon Itaman and Anna Itaman are four of the 25 people nationwide arrested in connection with the scheme. Investigators said three Florida-based...
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for 2017 killing of friend after smoking methamphetamine
According to officials, the suspect, Sean Strout, shot the victim multiple times after being accused of stealing money and sunglasses.
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong case: 'Drop the charges' banner goes up across U.S. 59 in Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new banner across U.S. 59 in Houston calling to "drop the charges" against AJ Armstrong, who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager in 2016. Drivers traveling north toward Downtown Houston on Monday morning could see the banner hanging from a bridge near Main Street.
thevindicator.com
Pct. 4 Constables make arrest in Liberty
On the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, the Liberty County Pct 4 Constable's Office, with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff's SRT Team, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the city limits of Liberty. The...
mocomotive.com
Conroe man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 apartment shooting
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Montgomery County judge sentenced a Conroe man to 20 years in prison for shooting into an apartment where a woman and her four children were sleeping. Gregory Henderson, 32, who was convicted of deadly conduct, will have to…
KRGV
McAllen twin runaways found, police say
The McAllen Police Department has located the two teen runaways, according to a Monday news release from the department. Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen last Saturday, according to a news release. Police didn't disclose further...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Murder suspect returns to Texas to face charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After months in Nebraska, a Texas teen is back in his home state to face charges in the death of his mother. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, 18-year-old Tyler Roenz has been booked into one of their facilities on Wednesday. Roenz is charged...
Raid at Galveston home leads to police chief being placed on leave
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli was placed on leave after officers raided a house on Avenue O near 53rd Street while searching for a teen who had been accused of killing a man a few days prior. The homicide. On Jan. 20, Galveston police said officers...
Texas man sentenced to 35 years for murdering friend after smoking meth
A Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing his friend after smoking methamphetamine. The man has an extensive criminal history.
cw39.com
DA: Man gets 35 years for killing friend after smoking meth
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison this week after he was convicted of murder for shooting a friend after smoking methamphetamine, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Sean Strout, 36, of Houston, was convicted of murder after four days of trial for...
Man pushed sheriff and attempted to escape from custody, deputies say
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested after allegedly pushing a deputy and attempted to escape from custody, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Brayen Fernandez, 24, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and escape from custody, according to […]
