ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Smuggling Defendant Sentenced In Wreck That Killed San Juan Residents

One of three people charged in a deadly smuggling wreck near La Joya is heading to prison after admitting to his role in the crash that killed two people from San Juan. 29-year-old Humberto Garcia of Penitas was given a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to charges of engaging in organized crime and evading arrest causing injury and death.
SAN JUAN, TX
KXAN

Texas man had exploited girl who later committed suicide, feds say

GALVESTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A League City man was sentenced to prison after exploiting a 15-year-old girl who later committed suicide, authorities said. Amari Mychael Singh, 23, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern […]
LEAGUE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD investigates death of a child

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are investigating the death of a child, authorities say. At 6:10 a.m. Monday, McAllen police responded to a residence at the 2200 block of Hackberry Avenue where they discovered the child, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department. Morales told ValleyCentral no additional information would be […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
thevindicator.com

Pct. 4 Constables make arrest in Liberty

On the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, the Liberty County Pct 4 Constable's Office, with the assistance of the Liberty County Sheriff's SRT Team, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the city limits of Liberty. The...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 apartment shooting

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Montgomery County judge sentenced a Conroe man to 20 years in prison for shooting into an apartment where a woman and her four children were sleeping. Gregory Henderson, 32, who was convicted of deadly conduct, will have to…
CONROE, TX
KRGV

McAllen twin runaways found, police say

The McAllen Police Department has located the two teen runaways, according to a Monday news release from the department. Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen last Saturday, according to a news release. Police didn't disclose further...
MCALLEN, TX
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Murder suspect returns to Texas to face charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After months in Nebraska, a Texas teen is back in his home state to face charges in the death of his mother. According to Harris County, Texas jail records, 18-year-old Tyler Roenz has been booked into one of their facilities on Wednesday. Roenz is charged...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

DA: Man gets 35 years for killing friend after smoking meth

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison this week after he was convicted of murder for shooting a friend after smoking methamphetamine, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Sean Strout, 36, of Houston, was convicted of murder after four days of trial for...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy