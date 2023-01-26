Read full article on original website
Related
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
Florida Man Sentenced To Death In Barbaric Beating And Stabbing Of 2 Brothers
A Florida man convicted of brutally beating two brothers to death with a hammer and slitting their throats with a fillet knife, been sentenced to death by lethal injection. On Friday, Judge McGillin upheld a jury’s death penalty recommendation for Mark Wilson, convicted murderer of
Man facing vehicular homicide charge dies while out on bond
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clifford Ringer, a man who was accused of killing a 23-year-old is dead after being out on bond. Clay County police have confirmed the death and will release more information once the cause of death is further investigated. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Man shot and killed in Apopka, deputies say
APOPKA, Fla. — A man died after he was shot Monday night in Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue and discovered a shooting victim who died at that location, investigators said. OCSO did...
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO searching for man who fled into the woods near I-95
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
alachuachronicle.com
Pair arrested with fentanyl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cody Lee Baumgartner, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, 37, were arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to an...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home
Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
villages-news.com
Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages
Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
YAHOO!
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Flagler County Sheriff condemns actions of police officers in Tyre Nichols video
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Memphis publicly released bodyworn camera video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols Friday. The brutality in the video has been likened to the 1991 police beating of Rodney King. Nichols died three days after the beating, which leading to...
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
WCJB
Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man facing meth trafficking charge
A 66-year-old man from Hernando is facing methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges after he was pulled over for speeding Friday morning, Jan. 20. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Richardson was patrolling the area of Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa when he observed a silver and blue pickup truck going 42 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, per the arrest affidavit.
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
veronews.com
Man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man was jailed after deputies said he attempted to deliver one pound of methamphetamine to an unknown individual in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Davon Quadre Taylor, 25, of Oxford, was arrested on a variety of charges including trafficking a controlled substance; unlawful use of...
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
Comments / 0