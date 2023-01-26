ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man shot and killed in Apopka, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. — A man died after he was shot Monday night in Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue and discovered a shooting victim who died at that location, investigators said. OCSO did...
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO searching for man who fled into the woods near I-95

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
WFLA

Teen who fired at Florida deputies sentenced to 20 years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenage girl who, along with a younger boy, engaged in a shootout with Florida deputies from a home they had broken into in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison after reaching a plea deal. During a hearing, 15-year-old Nicole Jackson-Maldonado pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree […]
alachuachronicle.com

Pair arrested with fentanyl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cody Lee Baumgartner, 31, and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, 37, were arrested last night and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Wallace was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to an...
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home

Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
villages-news.com

Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages

Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
WCJB

Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
WCJB

Sheriff’s office identifies inmate who died at the Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm an inmate has died while in custody at the Alachua County Jail. Sheriff’s office officials say Thursday at 2:56 p.m. an inmate named Marcus Goodman, 32, experienced a “medical emergency” and died. Officials say the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the inmate’s death.
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man facing meth trafficking charge

A 66-year-old man from Hernando is facing methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges after he was pulled over for speeding Friday morning, Jan. 20. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Richardson was patrolling the area of Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa when he observed a silver and blue pickup truck going 42 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, per the arrest affidavit.
veronews.com

Man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man was jailed after deputies said he attempted to deliver one pound of methamphetamine to an unknown individual in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Davon Quadre Taylor, 25, of Oxford, was arrested on a variety of charges including trafficking a controlled substance; unlawful use of...
WCJB

Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
