Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myklgr.com
Minneapolis woman sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony drug offense in stolen truck
A Minneapolis woman, Katrina Fay Wise, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses discovered during a traffic stop when she was in a stolen vehicle. According to court documents, on Dec. 28, 2021, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a theft of gas at a Walnut Grove gas station by a person driving a U-Haul pickup truck. A deputy noted the vehicle on Highway 14, near Knox Ave., and pulled it over.
KEYC
Former New Ulm investigator Gramentz expected to plead guilty
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A former New Ulm police investigator is expected to plead guilty today to three counts of criminal sexual conduct. Eric Gramentz, 43, entered a petition to enter a plea of “guilty” in November according to court documents. Gramentz is accused of having a...
willmarradio.com
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
willmarradio.com
Brownton man arrested after Thursday crime spree
(Hutchinson MN-) A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop for during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located...
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 2 – 8, 2023
Philip Andrew Madson, Springfield: petty misdemeanor drivers licenses – instruction permit violations, persons 18 years or older, fees and fines $135. Joan Rae Pendleton, Morton: 1) misdemeanor traffic – drivers licenses – driving after suspension, local confinement 90 days. 2) misdemeanor traffic – drivers licenses – driving after suspension, local confinement 90 days. 3) petty misdemeanor drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited, local confinement 90 days. 4) misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation, local confinement 90 days.
myklgr.com
Montevideo residents injured in crash on icy Chippewa County roads Friday
Several people were injured Friday morning in a crash on icy Chippewa County roads. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 27, Henri Ariel Lopez Palazios, age 28, of Montevideo, was driving a Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 23. At the same time, Meryl Marlene Kuechle, age 20, of Eden Valley, was eastbound on the same road.
Police: Truck burst into in flames after driver rammed Hutchinson squad car
Police in Hutchinson say a suspect who fled officers had to be pulled from his burning vehicle after he allegedly rammed a squad car, causing his truck to catch fire. The Hutchinson Police Department said officers received a driving complaint shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday regarding a Ford truck that had nearly struck an oncoming vehicle on Highway 15.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is injured in crash in west central Minnesota
(Swift County, MN)--A man from west central Minnesota is injured following a crash in Swift County late last week. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Anthony Johnson was traveling northbound on Highway 59, north of Holloway, when he was reportedly run off the road by another vehicle and crashed in the ditch.
myklgr.com
Jeffers man sentenced for Wanda wheelchair assault
A Jeffers man, Thomas William Abdo Halvorson, age 53, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for assaulting a man in a wheelchair last spring. According to court documents, on April 10 of last year, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about an assault that had happened the day before. The victim stated he had been at a banquet at the Wanda Community Center the previous day when Halvorson tipped him out of a wheelchair. The victim stated he hit his head, shoulder, and chest when he fell, and a medical exam at CentraCare Redwood indicated a rib contusion.
myklgr.com
Willmar man injured in collision with semi Friday
A Willmar man was injured when his car collided with a semi-truck on icy roads Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 27, Dominga Ortiz Cortez, age 19, of Willmar, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Highway 7. At about 3:03 p.m., near mile post 118, the Equinox collided with an eastbound Volvo semi being driving by Craig Allen Zacher, age 56, of Langdon, North Dakota, which then went into the ditch.
myklgr.com
Walnut Grove man injured in Lyon County rollover Wednesday
A Walnut Grove man was injured when his vehicle rolled over in Lyon County Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 25, Anthony Charles Gielczyk, age 34, was driving a GMC Sierra northbound on Highway 59. At about 7:55, near mile marker 62, the vehicle slid off the icy road, entered the ditch, and rolled.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
lakesarearadio.net
Hutchinson Teen Wins New Truck With 9.75 lb Walleye At Brained Ice Fishing Tournament
BRAINERD, MN (KDLM) – Despite Saturday’s freezing temperatures, nearly 12,000 ice fishermen made their way to Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake near Brainerd for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million dollars for 75 different charities and non-profits.
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota
GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
myklgr.com
Lyle A. Kulberg
Lyle A. Kulberg, age 60, of Bird Island, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, with interment at a later date. Visitation will be held on...
Comments / 0