Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Top Football Star Arrested
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center
Mysterious Disappearance of Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Raises Alarm at Dallas Zoo
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
iheart.com
Ex-Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore Lands New NFL Job: Report
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has reportedly been hired as the Los Angeles Chargers' new offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Monday (January 30). The reported move comes hours after Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed...
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
iheart.com
Video Showed Stetson Bennett Leaving Jail After Arrest
Video shared by WFAA shows former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and current 2023 NFL Draft prospect Stetson Bennett leaving a Dallas city detention center after his arrest on Sunday (January 29). The video shows Bennett wearing a black hooded jacket and walking with his head down before getting into a black...
iheart.com
Kelce Brothers Set To Make History In Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will make NFL history in Super Bowl LVII at Allegiant Stadium next month. The Kelces will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup after both of their teams won their respective conference championships on Sunday (January 29), Sports Illustrated reports. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also acknowledged their mother, Donna Kelce, as the first to have two sons play against each other in a Super Bowl matchup.
iheart.com
Ex-Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Lands New NFL Job: Report
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly hired former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their next defensive coordinator as part of a deal that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "It’s a 3-year deal with a 4th-year...
