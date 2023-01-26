ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrettsville, OH

cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Man Shot in Massillon, Suspect Arrested

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much information on a shooting incident in Massillon last week. But police say they have a suspect in custody from the incident in NE Massillon. That suspect was arrested Friday, after police said investigative work led to a suspect’s name…
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman’s Death Being Investigated as Homicide

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 49-year-old Canton woman is dead in the city’s second apparent homicide of the year. Stacey Armstead died at Aultman Hospital Sunday afternoon, after being taken there with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say it was from a small...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County teenager missing after leaving home, police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to find 14-year-old Isabella Knight. Isabella was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 at her home in the 10000 block of Freshely Avenue NE in Lexington Township, according to a department Facebook post.
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police. Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital. Officers said they learned on their way...
CANTON, OH

