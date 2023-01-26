Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month. Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43. Cleveland...
‘I’m 69 years old going on 70,’ Youngstown murder defendant declines plea deal, moving jury trial forward
Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is hearing the case against Samuel Byrd, 69, who is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Keimone Black, 29, of Youngstown.
Niles man sentenced following report from concerned neighbor
Police arrested a father Friday after he repeatedly grabbed his son and shouted at his children, according to a police report.
WFMJ.com
Southington man arrested as cops break up crowd of 30-35 at Warren Sheetz
A Southington man is free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges filed after police from eight communities were called to break up a crowd of people said to be drinking and smoking inside a Warren gas station. Officers were called to the Sheetz on East Market Street at...
Man shot in Beaver County, state police issue arrest warrant for suspect
ALIQUIPPA. Pa. — State police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a shooting in Beaver County. Officers were called to the area of Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa at around 5:12 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man shot. When they arrived they found 31-year-old Micquel Frison...
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
Lorain Correctional prison guard arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into prison for inmate, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A state prison guard is accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs into the prison on behalf of an inmate, according to federal officials. Authorities on Monday arrested Daryl Gus, 35, of Parma on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute drugs. Cleveland.com and The...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
whbc.com
Man Shot in Massillon, Suspect Arrested
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not much information on a shooting incident in Massillon last week. But police say they have a suspect in custody from the incident in NE Massillon. That suspect was arrested Friday, after police said investigative work led to a suspect’s name…
Warren family holds vigil for shooting victim
Family and friends gathered to remember an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Warren.
whbc.com
Canton Woman’s Death Being Investigated as Homicide
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 49-year-old Canton woman is dead in the city’s second apparent homicide of the year. Stacey Armstead died at Aultman Hospital Sunday afternoon, after being taken there with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say it was from a small...
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
CLE police look for gunman in deadly shooting
Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man late Sunday night.
Over 30 People Get Busted For Partying Inside Ohio Gas Station
The incident happened at about 2:30 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Stark County teenager missing after leaving home, police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the community’s help to find 14-year-old Isabella Knight. Isabella was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 at her home in the 10000 block of Freshely Avenue NE in Lexington Township, according to a department Facebook post.
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
Remembering 16-year-old victim in Warren arson
A memorial service was held for 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone on Saturday.
cleveland19.com
Canton woman dies after shooting, possible overdose, police say
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton woman died Saturday afternoon after a suspected overdose and gunshot wound, according to Canton police. Police said Stacey Armstead was found on the 2500 block of 4th Street around 12:12 p.m. and was transported to Aultman Hospital. Officers said they learned on their way...
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
WFMJ.com
Juvenile arrested in Portage County after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools
A 15-year-old male has been arrested in Portage County on Friday after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools. According to Cortland Police Chief, David Morris, shortly before 8:30 a.m., school resource officers were made aware of two threats left on the school district's voicemail system. Additional officers were sent to...
