Farmers Insurance Open Final Prize Money: Homa Banks Big Check for Victory

Max Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open to bank the largest prize ever for that event. Here's the full breakdown of prize money.

Max Homa rallied on Saturday at the Farmers Open to win by two shots over Keegan Bradley. With the win, Homa won $1.566 million from a total purse of $8.7 million. Homa shot a blistering 6-under 66 in the final round to surge past overnight leader Sam Ryder, who shot 75 and finished tied for fourth.

Bradley matched Homa with a 66 on Saturday and earned $984,300 for second place. Collin Morikawa shot a 69 and finished alone in third at 10 under, good for $600,300.

Jon Rahm entered the week on a tear and was the betting favorite. He rose into contention during the third round but faded on Saturday while shooting 74 to tie for seventh.

Here's the full breakdown of prize money for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:

Farmers Insurance Open Final Payouts, Prize Money

Win: $1,566,000: Max Homa

2: $948,300: Keegan Bradley

3: $600,300: Collin Morikawa

T4: $366,125: Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Sam Ryder

T7: $282,750: John Rahm, Jason Day

T9: $245,775: Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

T11: $210,975: Taylor Moore, Rickie Fowler

T13: $160,515: Erik Barnes, Joseph Bramlett, Sam Stevens, Jimmy Walker, Xander Schauffele

T18: $128,325: Kevin Tway, Justin Rose

T20: $98,919: SH Kim, Brendan Steele, Peter Malnati, Justin Suh, Adam Schenk

T25: $66,845: Luke List, Si Woo Kim, Justin Thomas, Brent Grant, Jhonny Vegas, Callum Tarren

T31: $50,895: Trey Mullinax, Scott Piercy, Taylor Montgomery, Augusto Nunez, Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin

T37: $37,845: Alex Smalley, Dean Burmester, Thomas Detry, Dylan Frittelli, Michael Thompson, Lanto Griffin, Wyndham Clark

T44: $25,578: Harry Higgs, Adam Hadwin, Vincent Norman, Kevin Yu, Michael Kim, Emiliano Grillo, SY Noh, Nick Hardy

52: $21,315: Aaron Rai

T53: $20,296: Cameron Champ, Garrick Higgo, Trevor Werbylo, Tano Goya, Satoshi Kodaira, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Cook

60: $19,488: Taylor Pendrith, Kevin Streelman

62: $18,894: Zecheng Dou, Paul Haley, Ryan Palmer, Byeong Hun An, Gary Woodland

T67: $18,505: Robby Shelton, Taiga Semikawa,

T69: $18,879: Davis Thompson, Scott Harrington, Andrew Novak

72: $18,305: Scott Brown

73: $17,905: Adam Long: