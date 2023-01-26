At WWE WrestleMania 35, history was made when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair became the first women in company history to main event a WrestleMania event. Flair, who is the current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, spoke about this topic during her latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she says how proud she is of that moment despite there being some criticism from fans. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

