Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Reportedly Have Contracts With WWE Until 2027
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The OC, are reportedly signed with WWE until 2027. According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions signed a five-year deal with WWE following their return at the tail end of 2022. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, had runs in IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW after their release back in 2020.
Charlotte Flair Says She Was The Glue In The WrestleMania 35 Main Event: “I Made It All Come Together”
At WWE WrestleMania 35, history was made when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair became the first women in company history to main event a WrestleMania event. Flair, who is the current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion, spoke about this topic during her latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she says how proud she is of that moment despite there being some criticism from fans. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Otis Discusses His Character Change In WWE: “I’ve Gone To The Dark Side A Little Bit There”
Otis has embraced the dark side. The WWE star and Alpha Academy member spoke with Wrestling Inc. (prior to Saturday’s Royal Rumble) to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he has changed his persona and is looking to become a more sinister performer inside the ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 2/2/2023 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Tulsa, OK to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Kurt Angle Says Seth Rollins Should Be Where Roman Reigns Is In WWE
Kurt Angle is a big Seth Rollins fan, but he believes that WWE doesn’t utilize The Visionary enough. The Olympic Gold Medalist spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he calls the former architect of The Shield one of the company’s top talents. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Roman Reigns Delivers Simple Message After WWE Royal Rumble Win and Sami Zayn’s Turn, Zayn vs. Reigns Note
Sami Zayn has turned on The Bloodline. The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was headlined by Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Kevin Owens. Reigns left Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa in the back, and brought Zayn to the ring with him.
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
New Title Match Revealed for WrestleMania 39, Updated Card
Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now set for WWE’s WrestleMania 39. Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. She then appeared on tonight’s RAW to officially announce that she is choosing Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. Flair has not responded to Ripley as of this writing, and likely will not until Friday’s SmackDown.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/30/2023
– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last Saturday’s big event. We’re now live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
Chris Jericho Shares The Most Important Thing In Wrestling
While doing an interview on “WTF with Marc Maron,” AEW star Chris Jericho talked about a wide range of topics. During it, Jericho shared his thoughts on what wrestling means to him and how the characters in wrestling are important. “Wrestling is all character,” Jericho told Maron. “The...
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,965 tickets and there are 2,276 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page III. Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher.
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode
Monday’s live post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.81% from last week’s 2.344 million viewers for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. For this week’s show, the first hour...
Steve Austin Gets New TV Show from WWE and A&E, New Details on WWE Superstar Sundays on A&E
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to have his own TV show on A&E. WWE and A&E previously announced that Superstar Sundays will return on February 19 with the season premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8pm ET and the season two premiere of WWE Rivals at 10pm ET. Now a new report from Wrestlenomics has revealed that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will begin airing after season three of Biography wraps.
Sami Zayn Says He Never Got Put On Screen With Roman Reigns Until Triple H Took Over Creative
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, where the Honorary Uce discussed a number of different topics, including how he never got to share the screen with the company’s top act, Roman Reigns, until Triple H took over as head of creative. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
NJPW Announces Future Plans For NJPW Strong – Details
On Monday morning, NJPW announced its plans for the future of NJPW Strong. An on-demand service, a rebranding of their United States-based live events to use the Strong name, and weekly TV content are planned. The first show under the Strong Live brand will happen on February 18th for the Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California.
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
Kenny Omega Set for AEW Return Following Visa Issues, Title Match Likely to Take Place
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega is set to return to work at tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite taping in Dayton, OH. As we’ve noted, Omega, who is one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions with The Young Bucks, has been dealing with visa issues, and has not been on AEW TV since January 11, the night The Elite won the titles from Death Triangle.
Thunder Rosa Aiming To Get Better At Promos For AEW Return, Wants To Face Athena
Thunder Rosa is not only ready to return to AEW, but she has set certain goals for herself to assure she appears on television more often. La Mera Mera recently appeared on Steven’s Wrestling Journey to discuss this topic, as well as reveal one opponent she’s really looking forward to clashing with once she gets cleared to return. Rosa has been out action since last September and was forced to relinquish the AEW Women’s Championship.
