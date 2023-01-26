Read full article on original website
Related
Workers rally as St. Margaret's Health - Peru closes temporarily
PERU, Illinois — St. Margaret's Health - Peru closed its doors Saturday morning leaving its workers suddenly without a job. "It's just devastating," Radiologic Technologist Ana Arteaga told News 8's Collin Riviello. "Our whole world changed in one day. I mean they just told us eight days ago, they didn't give us much time to wrap our heads around it."
25newsnow.com
What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
starvedrock.media
Rezin asks IDPH to keep SMH Peru open past Saturday deadline
Our state senator is unhappy with the decision makers at St. Margaret's Health. State Senator Sue Rezin expressed disappointment with SMH's decision to temporarily close the Peru hospital and the manner in which it was handled. Rezin calls the management's lack of communication and the speed in which they acted as shocking.
starvedrock.media
Oglesby Woman, Mendota Man Booked on Domestic-Battery Charges
A couple of alleged battery incidents this past weekend. Saturday night after 10, La Salle County deputies responded to a battery complaint at an address east of Cedar Point. When deputies arrived, they arrested 25-year-old Angela Davis of Oglesby on a charge of domestic battery. She was taken to the La Salle County Jail. She appeared in court on the charge Monday morning and was given a February 10 court date. Meanwhile, she needs $300 to bond out.
starvedrock.media
Penguin Plunge In Ottawa Raises More Than $50K
A fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Ottawa appears to be a success. Organizers say more than $50,000 was raised at the annual Penguin Plunge. Brave individuals took a chilly dip Saturday after raising money to have the honor of plunging. It happened at Skydive Chicago. The Penguin Plunge started...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
starvedrock.media
Peru City Council Drops Dog Ban At Baker Lake
Walkers, joggers and cyclists at Baker Lake in Peru will now be joined by dogs. After years of dogs being banned from all city parks, the Peru City Council has voted to allow dogs on leashes at Baker Lake. The decision wasn't unanimous with Aldermen Jeff Ballard and Dave Waldorf voting against the change.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
nrgmediadixon.com
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
Central Illinois Proud
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
starvedrock.media
Jelani Day's Mother Calls Out Peru Mayor And Police Chief For Alleged Inaction
There was a united front showing up big at Monday night's Peru City Council meeting. Family members of the late Jelani Day showed up to city hall while hundreds watched the meeting on Facebook, leaving comments on the city's Facebook page of “Justice for Jelani Day”. Day was pulled from the Illinois River in Peru in September of 2021. A task force was put together to investigate his death but has largely stayed silent in releasing any new information.
starvedrock.media
Apology Issued In New St. Margaret's Health Message
As time keeps on ticking closer to the hospital in Peru shutting down, administrators with St. Margaret's Health have issued an apology. In a message released on social media Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say “We would like to apologize to our employees and the community for not delivering our announcement in the best way possible. It was never our intent to blindside any of our employees or the community with such a sensitive and life-impacting announcement.” The message goes on to say St. Margaret's administration is working to improve their communication to both employees and the community.
starvedrock.media
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
Man arrested on warrants from two states
A Rock Falls man is in the Whiteside County Jail on a variety of charges from several counties in two states. Daveon H. Lucas, age 23, was arrested on January 27 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Second Street in Sterling after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a […]
25newsnow.com
Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
Caught on camera, stealing a camera: Galesburg Police investigating possible fraud, theft at Menards
Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to Menards for an ongoing fraud complaint. Police met with the store manager who said three male subjects came into the store on three separate occasions and purchased items using the same checks. The checks bounced due to a lack of funds. The checks were used on three different dates by three different people and had the same name on all of them. All three checks were written for a total of just over $1,100 – which were mainly for power tools. The checks belong to a man and a woman from Sheridan, Illinois. A driver’s license number written on the checks doesn’t exist in any Illinois database. At the time of the police report, the subject had not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
Central Illinois Proud
Illegal firearm found at traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A traffic stop led to an arrest for unlawful possession of a weapon early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Police press release, a traffic stop was conducted on the 900 block of S. Western where officers found probable cause to search the vehicle. Three occupants...
Comments / 1