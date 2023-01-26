Of All the Skills My Mother Taught Me, The Most Important One Was How to Cook. Growing up, my mom insisted that her children learn how to cook. It was a basic and essential life skill, akin to learning how to drive a car or fold a fitted sheet (just kidding—no one knows how to fold a fitted sheet). While I vaguely remember terms like "cell wall" and "cytoplasm" from my high school biology class, I have quite distinct memories of my mom teaching me how to bread a chicken cutlet in flour, egg and breadcrumbs, and how to make a quick tomato sauce in the time it takes to boil water and cook pasta.

