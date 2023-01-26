Read full article on original website
Southern California hospital shows how to use a tourniquet to save lives in a shooting
Following the mass shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, a local hospital is hoping to save lives by teaching people how to help those with traumatic injuries. In a demonstration called, “Stop the Bleed,” lessons are taught on how to use a tourniquet to stop life-threatening blood loss. “Every time you hear something […]
Family and friends remember Kevin Natale
People wore sports jerseys to celebrate the life of Kevin Natale. The post Family and friends remember Kevin Natale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SGV missing: 22-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder
Sheriff’s officials reached out for public help Friday locating a 22-year-old woman with bipolar disorder and who requires medical treatment who went missing in the Rosemead area. Chelsea Roisin Celiz was last seen at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of Olney Street, according to the Los Angeles...
signalscv.com
Pajamas – a luxury and way to spread kindness
“Always be kind,” “Be kind to other” and “Kindness matters” are just a few of the phrases written on paper hearts, lining a wall inside of West Creek Academy’s multipurpose room. The students of West Creek Academy took what they wrote on those hearts and applied them in donating and packaging more than 200 pajamas for students in need on Friday.
outlooknewspapers.com
Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
uscannenbergmedia.com
PHOTOS: Faces in the aftermath of Monterey Park mass shooting
After a Lunar New Year marred by a mass shooting, people in Monterey Park grapple with the aftermath of the tragedy. While the gunman’s motives remain a myth, the community begins the long process of healing. Annenberg Media’s Draco Guan has been reporting from the field every day throughout...
KTLA.com
LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient
Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
signalscv.com
Argument between brother and sister turns physical
An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
Two Homes Ransacked Within 48 Hours, No Arrests Made
Two homes in Santa Clarita were ransacked and stolen from in the span of 48 hours last week and deputies are searching for the two suspects. On Thursday, Jan. 26 a vandalism call was placed to report that the victim’s tires had been slashed on the 21700 block of Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country. ...
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
foxla.com
15 Mt. Baldy hikers rescued in less than a month amid extreme winter weather: Sheriff
LOS ANGELES - The number of rescues that authorities are conducting on Mt. Baldy continue to increase amid extreme winter weather conditions that have triggered warnings to even the most experienced hikers. In less than one month, fifteen people have been rescued, two have died, and one remains missing, officials...
Mass shooting in Los Angeles leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting, California's sixth mass shooting of the year, happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SFGate
Mystery looms over Benedict Canyon attack that left 3 women dead
LOS ANGELES — When Rachel David arrived at her Benedict Canyon home early Saturday morning after a night out, she thought the rows of flashing police cars were part of a film shoot, which is fairly common in the area. She soon found out it wasn’t a movie set....
Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car
"That's my best friend in the world," the dog's owner said. "He's the closest thing I have to family right now." The post Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Women arrested for allegedly ransacking Ventura County drugstores
Two women were arrested for allegedly ransacking drugstores in Ventura County on Saturday. The suspects were identified as 26-year-olds Kayla Thomas and Imani Adedji from Los Angeles, according to Simi Valley Police. Officers responded to a shoplift in progress at a CVS store at 4440 Alamo Street in Simi Valley around 4:09 p.m., police said. […]
