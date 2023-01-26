ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The White House plans to end COVID emergency declarations in May

The White House is planning to end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. The declarations have been extended multiple times since enacted by the Trump administration in 2020. Ending the emergency declaration could have implications for funding for tests and vaccines as well as impact...
NPR

Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Lawrence Gostin, professor of Global Health at Georgetown University, about the Biden administration's decision to end the COVID public health emergency in May.
NPR

Scant obesity training in medical school leaves docs ill-prepared to help patients

Obesity is the most common chronic disease in the U.S. It's hard to overstate what it does to patients in the health care system. And while it's also linked to more than 200 other chronic conditions, doctors are taught very little about obesity in medical school and even less about how to help those who have it. As a result, they often perpetuate misconceptions about it, as NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy