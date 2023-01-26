Obesity is the most common chronic disease in the U.S. It's hard to overstate what it does to patients in the health care system. And while it's also linked to more than 200 other chronic conditions, doctors are taught very little about obesity in medical school and even less about how to help those who have it. As a result, they often perpetuate misconceptions about it, as NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports.

8 HOURS AGO