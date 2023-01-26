Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The White House plans to end COVID emergency declarations in May
The White House is planning to end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on May 11. The declarations have been extended multiple times since enacted by the Trump administration in 2020. Ending the emergency declaration could have implications for funding for tests and vaccines as well as impact...
NPR
Biden plans to end the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Lawrence Gostin, professor of Global Health at Georgetown University, about the Biden administration's decision to end the COVID public health emergency in May.
NPR
Border officials crack down on attempts to bring eggs into the U.S.
Audio will be available later today. U.S. egg prices are soaring. Even though it's illegal to bring raw eggs into the U.S., many people are crossing into Mexico to buy them. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Jan. 27, 2023.)
NPR
Scant obesity training in medical school leaves docs ill-prepared to help patients
Obesity is the most common chronic disease in the U.S. It's hard to overstate what it does to patients in the health care system. And while it's also linked to more than 200 other chronic conditions, doctors are taught very little about obesity in medical school and even less about how to help those who have it. As a result, they often perpetuate misconceptions about it, as NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports.
Comments / 0