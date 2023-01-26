ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse introduces bill to help unhoused veterans

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse has introduced a bill to help unhoused veterans find work. The Veteran Jobs Training Act would increase funding for the Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program.

The program expands job training and placement services for veterans. Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, the HVRP program is the only federal grant to focus exclusively on competitive employment for unhoused veterans.

"No veteran should be without a place to call home. This program provides critical resources to ensure that the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to serve our country have access to programs that ensure their ability to support themselves and their families upon returning from service," said Neguse.

Since 1988, the U.S. Department of Labor has utilized the program to offer job counseling, resume preparation, and job placement for former service members. This bill would increase the funding from $60 million to $75 million a year.

