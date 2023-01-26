ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

LOOK: Jalen Hurts Shows off His Singing Voice

Jalen Hurts is headed to the Super Bowl, and he's bringing a host of other Alabama graduates with him. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in a more dominant fashion than has been seen in a conference championship game in a long time. The 31-7 victory...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Will the Super Bowl Decide the True MVP?

NFL MVP finalists Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have their eyes set on something bigger than the league's award for the best player as they prepare to face each other in Super Bowl LVII. Coming out of Championship Sunday victorious, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will clash in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alabama Football’s 2022 Super Bowl Champions

Super Bowl LVI is nearly one year in the past. Super Bowl LVII now awaits the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles and features a host of names familiar to Crimson Tide faithful as they try to claim the greatest prize in all of football. For the Eagles, a win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tuscaloosa, AL
