2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson sends very WEIRD tweet about Rory McIlroy at Dubai Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson heaped praise on Rory McIlroy after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the six-time major champion continues to show himself more on social media. But you have to feel there is some sort of sarcasm behind his tweet. At least that is the consensus...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV, streaming
The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday in the United Arab Emirates, meaning the second DP World Tour Rolex Series event of 2023 has to go on for another day. The Monday final round of the 2023 Hero...
It’s been a battle – Rory McIlroy delighted to pip rival Patrick Reed in Dubai
An ecstatic Rory McIlroy believes he has plenty of room for improvement after holding off a brilliant challenge from rival Patrick Reed to win a third Hero Dubai Desert Classic title in dramatic style.McIlroy birdied the final two holes at Emirates Golf Club to card a closing 68 and finish a shot ahead of Reed on 19 under par as the first Monday finish in the tournament’s history proved well worth the wait.Playing in the group ahead, Reed had also birdied the 18th to complete a superb 65 and set the clubhouse target, but McIlroy was not to be denied...
BBC
Rory McIlroy beats Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic
-19 R McIlroy (NI); -18 P Reed (US); -16 L Herbert (Aus); -15 C Shinkwin (Eng) Selected: -13 T Pieters (Bel), I Poulter (Eng); -12 H Stenson (Swe), R Bland (Eng) Rory McIlroy emerged victorious after a tense tussle with Patrick Reed in the last round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf
The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jordan Spieth is About to Play an Absurd Amount of Golf on the PGA Tour
Don't look now, but Jordan Spieth will play seven of the next eight tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, starting at next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In 10 appearances on the Monterey Peninsula, Spieth has never missed the cut and has recorded six top 10s, including a win in 2017, a T3 in 2021 and runner-up to Tom Hoge last year.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!
Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
Golf.com
Bizarre Patrick Reed rules situation results in ‘lucky’ drop
Patrick Reed’s controversial week at the Dubai Desert Classic isn’t over yet. Just days after Reed’s tee-throwing incident with Rory McIlroy set the golf world ablaze, the enigmatic former Masters winner found himself in the crosshairs of a bizarre rules controversy on Saturday at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic resulting in a drop that Reed later called “lucky.”
Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision
It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Patrick Reed embroiled in rules controversy after his ball got stuck in a tree at the Dubai Desert Classic
Patrick Reed finds himself involved in another golf rules controversy after his ball got stuck in a tree during Sunday's third round of the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. With Rory McIlroy playing in the group directly behind his, Reed's tee shot on the 17th hole wound up stuck in a tree. The ball was not found on the ground, and the ball clearly went into a cluster of three trees off the fairway at Emirates Golf Club.
Golf.com
‘I’m no fashion guy’: Phil Mickelson takes swipe … at Tour pro’s pants
Phil Mickelson, who’s not been shy to show his calves, is no fan of pants that show ankles. To begin, the six-time major champion had been a big name at this week’s PGA Tour event, the now-named Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s in San Diego, his hometown. At the age of 17, Mickelson made his first PGA Tour start at Torrey, via Monday qualifying. He won his first Tour event as a professional at Torrey, one of his three victories at the public track. He would have been welcomed back.
2023 Pegasus World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch the Horse Race Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Thousands of horse racing fans will be descending upon Miami this weekend for the 2023 Pegasus World Cup, an annual event that combines thoroughbred racing with music and entertainment. Buy Pegasus World Cup Tickets $108+ One of the premiere sports and lifestyle events in Florida, this year’s race is highlighted by a $3 million purse and live performances from Kygo and OneRepublic (the day-long affair has brought out the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Lenny Kravitz, Usher and Pharrell Williams in...
Photos: Meet The Newest SI Swimsuit Rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is the latest rookie to be announced for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. SI revealed that Wood-Tepperbeg, a fitness guru, model and yoga and Pilates instructor, would be featured in this year's SI Swim edition earlier this month. "Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, ...
Golf Digest
This club pro has a spot in the PGA Tour’s next $20 million ‘designated’ event. Can Michael Hopper cash in?
As he was driving to his home in Glendale, Ariz., from TPC Scottsdale after his second round in the 2015 WM Phoenix Open was suspended by darkness, Michael Hopper saw that his phone was blowing up with calls and text messages. Friends were telling him that he had appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and he thought they were trying to pull a coordinated prank.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic prize money payout is from the $9 million purse, with 80 professional players who complete four rounds at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of the Hero...
Sporting News
Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race
Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway hosting the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves was hoping to become the first driver...
thegolfnewsnet.com
What are designated events on the PGA Tour, and which tournaments are they?
The PGA Tour has a new classification system for their tournaments, and that means a new term for the biggest events on the schedule: "designated events." These events are special to the PGA Tour because its top players have all agreed in principle to compete in each and every one of these events (if they're eligible) to create 17 tournaments that will showcase at least the 20 or 25 best players on the Tour competing against each other.
The 10 best PGA Tour players following the Farmers Insurance Open
The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego as the
racer.com
NASCAR stars sandwich sports car veterans on MPC Daytona podium
NASCAR driver Harrison Burton held off hard-charging sports car veteran Spencer Pumpelly by a slight 0.688s to earn the overall victory in Friday’s BMW M Endurance Challenge, the season-opening IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. Pumpelly, who co-drove with Jeroen Bleekemolen and...
