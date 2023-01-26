The PGA Tour has a new classification system for their tournaments, and that means a new term for the biggest events on the schedule: "designated events." These events are special to the PGA Tour because its top players have all agreed in principle to compete in each and every one of these events (if they're eligible) to create 17 tournaments that will showcase at least the 20 or 25 best players on the Tour competing against each other.

2 DAYS AGO