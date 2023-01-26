Read full article on original website
thegolfnewsnet.com
Patrick Reed embroiled in rules controversy after his ball got stuck in a tree at the Dubai Desert Classic
Patrick Reed finds himself involved in another golf rules controversy after his ball got stuck in a tree during Sunday's third round of the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic. With Rory McIlroy playing in the group directly behind his, Reed's tee shot on the 17th hole wound up stuck in a tree. The ball was not found on the ground, and the ball clearly went into a cluster of three trees off the fairway at Emirates Golf Club.
