WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — It may soon be common to see people in Florida walking around with handguns. A move is underway in Tallahassee to pass a constitutional carry bill in the state legislature. About half the states in the U.S. have constitutional carry laws in place and Florida could soon join the list of states where it's legal to carry a firearm without first getting a permit or paying a state fee.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO