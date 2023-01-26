ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Acker Reveals Which Angel Co-Star She'd Want to Join The Watchful Eye

Watch: Why Amy Acker's New Role May Come Off Like a "Really Big Bitch" Who in Hollywood do we have to speak to about getting Alexis Denisof on The Watchful Eye?. Amy Acker, who stars as the wealthy and suspicious Tory in Freeform's new drama thriller, made it clear to E! News that she'd be happy to reunite on-screen with her former Angel co-star. "I think Alexis could play the mean Greybourne," she said with a laugh. "Stuffy—he could do it all!"
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

Watch: "24" Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45. The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
The White Lotus' Murray Bartlett Wants to Check Back in for an Armond Origin Story

Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. We certainly wouldn't turn this down. Murray Bartlett may be earning critical acclaim for his recent appearance on The Last of Us, but the actor still isn't quite ready to move on from The White Lotus. In fact, despite his character Armond meeting his end in the pineapple suite during season one, Bartlett is ready to check back in. And he knows just the way to do it.
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64

Watch: Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lisa Loring. The actress, whose credits included her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the 1964 sitcom, The Addams Family, has died at the age of 64. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed to Variety her mother died on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke, sharing the star "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands."
Here's the Truth About Rumors That Bravo's RHONY Legacy Series Was Canceled

Don't say goodbye to Bravo's OG Big Apple cast just yet. After Page Six reported on Jan. 30 that the network's upcoming The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy series got the axe, a source confirmed to E! News on Jan. 31 that the rebranded RHONY series has not been canceled, but rather has been put on pause.
Salma Hayek and Jimmy Kimmel Recall "Crazy" Best Picture Mix-Up at 2017 Oscars

Watch: 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. That 2017 Oscars mix-up is eternal. During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Salma Hayek jokingly voiced her concerns over Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the Oscars for the third time in March, with the two recalling that the last time he took on the duties La La Land was accidentally named Best Picture winner over Moonlight.
