Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Garner & John Miller's PDA Outing Proves They're Going Strong
This photo is sweeter than a box of Razzles. Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller were photographed walking hand in hand and smiling in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Jan. 30. The 13 Going on...
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 Trailer: SK Proposes to Raven All Over Again
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 3 Full Aftershow Interviews - EXCLUSIVE. The weddings were just the beginning. The couples from Love is Blind season three reunite in this exclusive first look at the trailer for Love is Blind: After the Altar, premiering Feb. 10 on Netflix. Alexa Alfia and Brennon...
Amy Acker Knows Which Angel Alum Would Be Perfect on New Show
Who in Hollywood do we have to speak to about getting Alexis Denisof on The Watchful Eye? Amy Acker, who stars as the wealthy and suspicious Tory in Freeform's new drama thriller, made it clear to...
Amy Acker Reveals Which Angel Co-Star She'd Want to Join The Watchful Eye
Watch: Why Amy Acker's New Role May Come Off Like a "Really Big Bitch" Who in Hollywood do we have to speak to about getting Alexis Denisof on The Watchful Eye?. Amy Acker, who stars as the wealthy and suspicious Tory in Freeform's new drama thriller, made it clear to E! News that she'd be happy to reunite on-screen with her former Angel co-star. "I think Alexis could play the mean Greybourne," she said with a laugh. "Stuffy—he could do it all!"
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Why Linda Ronstadt Is Having Her Own "Running up That Hill" Moment
Once again, a buzzy TV show is to thank for introducing a new generation to a beloved music icon. After Linda Ronstadt's 1970 song "Long Long Time" was used during the Jan. 29 episode of HBO's...
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45
Watch: "24" Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45. The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day. "It's the best...
These Twinning Photos of Lily Collins and Dad Phil Collins Will Be in Your Heart Always
Watch: Emily in Paris: How Lily Collins Prepared for That Big Singing Moment. Matching is simply in the air tonight. Lily Collins paid homage to her father Phil Collins on his 72nd birthday by sharing a collection of photos where she and the Genesis singer are twinning—and it's pretty iconic.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
The White Lotus' Murray Bartlett Wants to Check Back in for an Armond Origin Story
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know. We certainly wouldn't turn this down. Murray Bartlett may be earning critical acclaim for his recent appearance on The Last of Us, but the actor still isn't quite ready to move on from The White Lotus. In fact, despite his character Armond meeting his end in the pineapple suite during season one, Bartlett is ready to check back in. And he knows just the way to do it.
Seth Meyers Roasts Ana Gasteyer in American Auto Preview
This week's episode of American Auto is bringing extra laughs. That's because Seth Meyers will guest star on the NBC comedy's Jan. 31 episode, as the Late Night With Seth Meyers host throws a...
Stephanie Seymour Shares What's Bringing Her Comfort After Son Harry Brant's Death
Watch: Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dies at Age 24. Stephanie Seymour is turning to family to help her heal. More than two years after the death of her son Harry Brant, the supermodel reflected on her grief and explained how her and husband Peter Brant's grandchildren have helped her cope amid the devastating loss.
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64
Watch: Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lisa Loring. The actress, whose credits included her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the 1964 sitcom, The Addams Family, has died at the age of 64. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed to Variety her mother died on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke, sharing the star "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands."
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations
Ashton Kutcher is speaking out about former co-star Danny Masterson's rape allegations for the first time. Masterson—who co-starred alongside Kutcher in That ‘70s Show and Netflix's The Ranch—was...
Here's the Truth About Rumors That Bravo's RHONY Legacy Series Was Canceled
Don't say goodbye to Bravo's OG Big Apple cast just yet. After Page Six reported on Jan. 30 that the network's upcoming The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy series got the axe, a source confirmed to E! News on Jan. 31 that the rebranded RHONY series has not been canceled, but rather has been put on pause.
Salma Hayek and Jimmy Kimmel Recall "Crazy" Best Picture Mix-Up at 2017 Oscars
Watch: 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. That 2017 Oscars mix-up is eternal. During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Salma Hayek jokingly voiced her concerns over Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the Oscars for the third time in March, with the two recalling that the last time he took on the duties La La Land was accidentally named Best Picture winner over Moonlight.
Sister Wives' Christine Shares Dating Update After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Christine Brown isn't giving up on love. More than a year after her split from Kody Brown, she revealed on Instagram that she's dating again. So how's it going so far? "Holy. Hell....
Cry a River Over Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's Sweet Family Album
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel will tear up your heart with their adorable family. And yes, this we promise you. Though the duo have kept their sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, out of the...
The Traitors Winner Explains How That Finale Worked
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season one of The Traitors The winner of The Traitors on Peacock just gave a masterclass on the art of deceit. Survivor fan-favorite Cirie Fields was...
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0