A Taylor Swift Breakup Bar Is Coming to Chicago for Valentine's Day. Cue the Champagne Problems

Valentine’s Day : You either love it or you hate it. If you so happen to be out of (rather than in) love this Cupid’s Day, you’re in luck. Leave the roses to die, burn the pictures and get ready for it: A Taylor Swift-themed “breakup bar” is headed to Chicago , and it’s the perfect place for you to exchange that bad blood for some Champagne problems.

Aptly titled Bad Blood Chicago , this popup bar runs from February 2 nd through the 26 th at Electric Garden in the city’s West Loop neighborhood. For the price of a $22 ticket, Swifties (and the general public) score 90 minutes of anti-Valentine's Day fun.

"Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you're never getting back together with or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you," proclaims the event page .

The menu will feature food and drinks inspired by the pop star, including a Lavender Haze (gin and lavender bitters), Taylor’s Fave (rum and Coke) and Harry’s Fave (rose punch, yikes!). Can’t decide which drink to go for? Spin the Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails to score your next melancholic breakup beverage, all of which are dark reds or blues.

The experience is complete with life-size cutouts of Taylor and her entire discography for plenty of photo ops, plus a tarot card reader who can give you a little insight to your future love life. There’ll also be karaoke—because is it really a breakup bar if we can’t scream “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the top of our lungs? Whether you’re heartbroken or happy, free, confused and lonely, you can be it all at Bad Blood Chicago.

