Matilda Djerf Is Making Chunky Plates Happen—Here's Where to Get the Hottest Micro Home Trend of 2023 (So Far)

We are total suckers for a good home trend . Whether it's a new paint color designers are raving over or an influencer's favorite vase , keeping our home fresh is a fun way to express ourselves. Our latest inspo comes from social media's favorite "it girl," Matilda Djerf , who is showing off a new, unique dish craze she's been rocking in her home: bubble plates, also known as chunky plates .

Djerf is typically known for her iconic, effortlessly chic fashion and stunning blowouts, but this find has turned her into somewhat of a home décor influencer, too.

Baby Luv, Coco Chanel, Harajuku and many more

On October 6, 2022, Djerf showed off a TikTok of her dinnerware, where she aesthetically displayed her salad on her cute pink version of the plate. The Swedish style dishes come from Stockholm-based designer Gustaf Westman , whose specialty is playful, vibrant home objects.

The Gustaf Westman ones are sold individually (and are constantly selling out), but the thick, rolled edges on the glazed ceramic have us inspired.

Baby Luv, Coco Chanel, Harajuku and many more

You can find similar plates in off-white , blue and pink from SSENSE and even grab some matching cups from Westman (you know, when they come back in stock). These chunky dishes won't be for everyone, but they've definitely caught our eye.

Similar Items From Etsy

Baby Luv, Coco Chanel, Harajuku and many more

CornflowerCeramics Chunky Salad Plate

Salad Chunky Plate

https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinaffid=1085617&awinmid=6220&clickref=matilda%20djerf%20chunky%20plates&platform=dl&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1319949159%2Fchunky-pastel-plate-matilda-djerf-salad%3F

$32

Buy It Now

RubyByRoo Scandi Chubby Plates

Scandi Chunky Plates

https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinaffid=1085617&awinmid=6220&clickref=matilda%20djerf%20chunky%20plates&platform=dl&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1380642109%2Fcute-white-scandi-chubby-thick-bubble%3F

$35

Buy It Now

TheHomeLabCo Speckle Cloud Dish

Speckle Cloud Chunky Plate

https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinaffid=1085617&awinmid=6220&clickref=matilda%20djerf%20chunky%20plates&platform=dl&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1218800276%2Fspeckle-ceramic-cloud-heart-irregualr%3F

$44

Buy It Now

These Otherland Candles Will Transport You to the ‘90s Faster Than Butterfly Clips and ‘Clueless’

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.