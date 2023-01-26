We Need to Talk About Doja Cat’s Show-Stopping Fashion Week Looks (Especially That Moustache Made of Fake Eyelashes)

Considering what a fashion icon Doja Cat already is, we've been glued to our Instagram feeds to see what she's been wearing during Paris Haute Couture Week—and she has not let us down yet. And if we’ve learned anything at all from the 27-year-old rapper and songwriter, she’s only getting started.

According to InStyle , the “Say So” singer first turned heads this past weekend when she showed up to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show covered in 30,000 ruby red Swarovski crystals.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The “Kiss Me More” singer wore a strapless dress featuring a straight-across bodice and gorgeously textured skirt. She finished the look with matching—naturally—knee-high boots, shawl and statement earrings.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The genius mind behind Doja's stunning body art? None other than famed makeup artist Pat McGrath , who opened up about working with the Grammy-winner in an Instagram reel video .

“It was an honor to collaborate with the incredibly gifted @DojaCat and @DanielRoseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for @Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture collection,” the artist wrote in the caption, referencing Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli’s creative director. McGrath went on to reveal the entire outfit took a total of 4 hours and 58 minutes to create and praised Doja Cat for her “hard work” and “dedication.” (And wow, did it come out amazinggg .)

But that wasn't her only incredible Paris look. The Grammy winner donned another show-stopping look at the Viktor & Rolf runway show on Wednesday. She rocked a camel-colored pinstripe coat with a white and green striped shirt, a pair of navy blue sunglasses and white pointy heels. But it was her makeup that once again stole the show. How? She wore false lashes as eyebrows and as a mustache and goatee for good measure. Iconic.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Doja, you understand the assignment every time.

