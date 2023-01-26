Augustinus Bader for 25% Off? Yes, Please—and It's Exclusive for PureWow Readers Only

Editor's Note: This discount is no longer valid.

Did you hear? We have an exclusive gift just for you: 25 percent off Augustinus Bader on eCosmetics. From bestsellers like The Light Cream (originally $180, now $135) to the iconic Eye Cream (originally $220, now $165). Our favorites are selling fast, so you'll want to add these three must-haves to your cart before they sell out.

This Sunday Riley Sale Will Save You 25 Percent On Good Genes (& It's Just for PureWow Readers)

Baby Luv, Coco Chanel, Harajuku and many more

eCosmetics

Beautifully packaged and stuffed with two of our favorite products, this duo is at the top of our list for this sale. The Rich Cream is a must-have according to many of our editors. "It makes my skin incredibly hydrated, bright and healthy," says Commerce Editor Olivia Dubyak. The Body Cream has a buttery texture that is made to leave your skin moisturized and glowing. Both products are fueled by the famous TFC8 ingredient, which has been scientifically proven to help nourish and protect skin making it feel firmer.

Baby Luv, Coco Chanel, Harajuku and many more

eCosmetics

This cream is formulated not just to intensely hydrate, but to strengthen the skin barrier, too. It's also powered with TFC8 and is renowned for its matte finish and the way it provides all-day oil control, so you never feel shiny or greasy.

Baby Luv, Coco Chanel, Harajuku and many more

eCosmetics

A stellar eye cream is a must-have to freshen up your under eyes, and this cream is designed to do just that. The TFC8 helps with cell renewal to keep them smooth while the hydrating formula aids in brightening and hydration. Plus, when you run out, you can order a refill that slides into the ceramic base.

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

Hot Take: Dr Teal’s Body Scrub Smells So Good You Won’t Want to Leave the Shower