Read full article on original website
Jada's Bald Spot
4d ago
Beautiful much loved babies. Thank God all went well.I 🙏 💕
Reply
40
Notsurebut
4d ago
They are beautiful hope they’ll grow up happy and healthy
Reply(1)
32
NoGuts NoGlory
4d ago
Thank Heaven they were successfully separated, especially since they shared a liver. Dividing the extraordinarily vascular organ is risky and can result in hypovolemia and, subsequently, death. Now I hope they recover quickly and thrive post-separation. They're beautiful children.
Reply(6)
18
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
Comments / 121