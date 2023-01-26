ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 31

Sammy Willard
4d ago

hunters laptop is second to epstine flight log on ,both will reveal corrupt and perverse government

Reply
20
ethical journalism
4d ago

Most transparent administration ever is the biggest joke ever.

Reply
17
Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
4d ago

mind your business then. remember that stonewalling from the trump administration during his presidency? well what did you expect?

Reply(10)
7
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
Fox News

Fox News

949K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy