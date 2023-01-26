ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated Swim

10 Gorgeous Photos of Chase Carter in the Bahamas

By Cara O’Bleness
Sports Illustrated Swim
Sports Illustrated Swim
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZF8L_0kSdE3Ii00

The model posed for the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Chase Carter was featured in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Harbour Island, Bahamas.

The 25-year-old model also has modeled for other notable brands, including Victoria’s Secret PINK and Maybelline. The same year she posed for SI Swimsuit, Carter appeared on the cover of the November/December issue of Maxim .

Carter was just 13 years old when she was spotted by a model scout in an airport in Sydney, Australia. She signed a contract with IMG Models a year later. A lifelong athlete, Carter played soccer and softball and participated in track and field as a student.

“I could not feel more blessed and lucky to be here in the Bahamas, where I’m from,” the Nassau native said of her SI Swimsuit photo shoot.

In an interview with Good American, Carter called her SI Swimsuit feature her “greatest accomplishment by far.” She also offered up her best-known advice for developing a positive body image.

“The best advice I have ever received about body image is to just be happy with yourself. If you feel good, you are good, and that is just something [to] like hold so close to your heart because sometimes, you’re going to walk into a room and someone’s going to look at you the wrong way and if you’re like, ‘Oh, no, I look good, I feel good,’ then you'd like blow it off and not even notice,” she said. “But if you’re feeling insecure within yourself and someone gives you a bad look, it’ll ruin your self-esteem more than anything in the world so you just have to be confident and everything will be O.K.”

Carter and her partner, Chicago Cubs center fielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger, share a daughter, Caiden. The couple are currently expecting their second child together, which the model announced on Instagram last October.

Below are 10 of our favorite photos from Carter’s ‘18 photo shoot in the Bahamas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zolzx_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKzHE_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRw5Q_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUVR0_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23M4mh_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14v5TO_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSKJK_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyIIv_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1BmF_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fz7jL_0kSdE3Ii00

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated Swim

Sports Illustrated Swim

New York, NY
555
Followers
189
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

SI Swim is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, and travel. Stay up to date on all the latest happenings from the diverse group of talent featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well as partner news and exclusive annual issue related announcements.

 https://swimsuit.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy