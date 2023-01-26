ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starting A Biz Is Hard, But It Just Got Easier In Sioux Falls

Startup Sioux Falls is opening its newly renovated $1.3 million downtown headquarters and it's amazing!. It's been a long evolution to get where Startup Sioux Falls is today in the historic building at 100 E. Sixth Street downtown. The metamorphosis of Startup Sioux Falls's new location in the remolded and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Is Sioux Falls A Great Place to Get Married?

As of May 22, 2022, there were over 108,000 cities in the U.S.! That is a lot of cities where people could and do get married. But what makes a city a "best place" to get married?. For an answer to that question, we'll once again turn to those scientific,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Huether Family Match Pointe Announces Big Expansion

There are so many more tennis options in the Sioux Falls area than a decade ago and one of the biggest contributing factors to that is the Huether Family Match Pointe on the Sanford Sports Complex. Even though they currently have numerous indoor courts, they are at capacity for a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?

A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student to Perform at Carnegie Hall

Heaven knows South Dakota has turned out some highly talented folks throughout the years. If you have any doubts, you need to look no further than people like Tom Brokaw, Adam Vinatieri, Mary Hart, Bob Barker, Myron Floren, January Jones, Becky Hammon, Mike Miller, Cheryl Ladd, Gary Owens, Mamie Van Doren, Chad Greenway, Sparky Anderson, Brock Lesnar, I mean the list just goes on and on and on.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Roof Melt and Roof Rakes Are MIA in Sioux Falls Right Now

Got snow? South Dakota sure does. And finding items to help combat all the snowfall we've received so far this winter is becoming increasingly challenging. Have you tried to find things like roof snow rakes, snowblowers, shovels, and roof melt lately? They are in short supply right now in many stores throughout the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?

A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Lokonobei Breaks Augustana Track Record in 60-Meter Hurdles

It's not every day that you get to see history, but over the weekend, Augustana University saw some history on the track. Lawerence Lokonobei was able to break the Augustana University 60-meter hurdles record with a historic performance. Augustana has a long history of showcasing fantastic talent in track and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
How Can You Stay Up To Date With SDSU Sports?

In the last couple of years, South Dakota State University has experienced some amazing success on the field of play and it has increased its revenue, exposure, and the level of athletes that have joined the University. They have won a National Championship in football, they have made the NCAA...
BROOKINGS, SD
