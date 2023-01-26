ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III

Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy