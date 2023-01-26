ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, UT

Utah’s best chefs, restaurants nominated for James Beard designation

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302Sy6_0kSdAeXO00
Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder, Garfield County. The rural Utah restaurant is one of several that has been nominated for the James Beard Award. | Kristin Nichols, Deseret Morning News

The James Beard Foundation announced this year’s restaurant and chef award semifinalists, celebrating the best of food. Of course, there are numerous nominations from the Beehive State.

The award is named after an American chef who authored 22 cookbooks and founded the James Beard Cooking School in the ’50s. Beard also paved the way for the first cooking show, “I Love to Eat,” which premiered on NBC in 1947.

The national 2023 semifinalist restaurants from Utah are:

Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm

What to know: This is the restaurant’s second nomination in a row for outstanding restaurant. It’s owned by Jen Castle and Blake Spalding, who were semifinalists for the best chef category as well. The cozy spot serves organic, locally produced, regionally and seasonally appropriate cuisine. Their six-acre farm features a number of heirloom fruit trees and orchards.

Location: 20 North Highway 12, Boulder, Garfield County.

Related

Normal Ice Cream

What to know: Prioritizing locally sourced ingredients, this spot is nominated for outstanding bakery. The menu is a creative one, featuring flavors like Earl Grey and apricot, and creations like London Fog and Cookies Cake. Normal has many options for those who are gluten-free or vegan.

Location: 169 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City.

Manoli’s

What to know: Representing top-notch Greek cuisine, prepared from scratch, this neighborhood restaurant was nominated for outstanding hospitality. Try the house-smoked salmon, which comes with crispy potato bites and microgreens, or Kotopoulaki, the crispy chicken wings dripping in lemon and olive oil.

Location: 402 E. 900 South #2, Salt Lake City.

Post Office Place

What to know: Expect a knowledgeable staff from this place nominated for outstanding bar. The tuna tartare and the hamachi ceviche are a must-try. Meanwhile, the happy hour at this tapas bar includes pickled eggs. This tapas bar has a selection of Japanese whisky and creative cocktail names like A Bitter Ending Is Better and Call Me By Your Name, referencing the movie with the same title.

Location: 16 W. Market St. Salt Lake City, UT.

Salt Lake City, UT

Apart from the restaurants, there are a few chefs that also made it as regional semifinalists for the James Beard Award.

  1. Briar Handly, a chef at Handle, a restaurant in Park City.
  2. From SLC Eatery are Paul Chamberlain and Logen Crew.
  3. Chefs Young-Ho Kang and Peter Kim from South Jordan restaurant, The Angry Korean.
  4. Ali Sabbah, who works at Mazza in Salt Lake City.
Related

Comments / 1

Related
addictedtovacation.com

The 6 Best Road Trips In Utah (With Pictures!)

Utah has numerous places to explore and amazing sights, thanks to its diverse and stunning landscapes. Here are the best Utah road trips. Some of the best road trips in Utah include Scenic Byway 12, Utah’s Dinosaur Sites, the Mighty Five national parks, the Fishlake Loop, Utah small towns, and the Ogden River Scenic Byway. Spring is the best time to go on these Utah road trips since the weather is great and there are no crowds.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?

Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Southern Utah’s Favorite Italian Food

The start of February brings with it thoughts of Valentine's Day and warmer weather on the way, something else it also brings with it is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day on the 7and National Pizza Day on 9th. If you didn’t already know, I love Italian food and Italy is also my favorite country I’ve visited so far. With this in mind, I went to our B921 listeners, took a super official office poll, and asked what your favorite Italian restaurants are.
CEDAR CITY, UT
upr.org

Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
UTAH STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Hottest And Coldest Spots In Utah

Utah is a state of great beauty and all sorts of climates. Northern Utah can get extremely cold, I'm looking at you Vernal, and also extremely hot. Britannica.com classifies Utah as an arid state. Northern Utah is affected by air masses from the northern Pacific Ocean and continental polar air. Southern Utah, by contrast, has a warm, almost dry, subtropical climate. Utah is a state with low humidity, speaking from experience, you’ll want a humidifier and a lot of lotion, and four seasons. In Utah, the average temperature in July is in the low 70s F, while in the winter, the average temperature is just below freezing. After some looking around on the internet, I’ve found both the hottest and coldest places in Utah.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
55K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy