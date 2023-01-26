During last week’s State of the City speech, mayor Eric Adams announced that the entire Uber and Lyft fleets will have to go full-electric by 2030. The city has already started working towards that goal, with 4,000 out of the 100,000 ride-sharing vehicles circulating local streets already transitioned over to zero emissions. In even better news, the politician announced that the city will work on installing infrastructure to support the change throughout all five boroughs, so expect to see even more electric chargers all over town in the upcoming few years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO