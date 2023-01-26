Read full article on original website
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site...
Harlem residents, state agencies debate 125th St. dispensary proposal
The state cannabis agency is continuing to push for a Harlem cannabis dispensary that a local business group has rallied against. A Manhattan Community Board 10 hearing on a proposed cannabis dispensary at 248 West 125th St. on Thursday night provided a forum for members of the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) to engage with a group of residents and business owners who say that the location on the neighborhood’s thoroughfare is not the right place for its first marijuana shop.
Savannah Guthrie lists downtown NYC home for $7.1M
Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017...
A beautiful new park is opening under the Manhattan part of the Brooklyn Bridge
New Yorkers will soon have a new green space to frolic around: Gotham Park, right under the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Hopefully scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, the endeavor is a partnership between The Skatepark Project, which is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s organization, and Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan. As a matter of fact, phase one of the project includes the restoration of the Brooklyn Banks skate park, the iconic local skateboarding destination that closed in 2010 to be used for the construction of the bridge, and the rebuilding of on-site community basketball courts.
Canyon of Heroes plaques for Nazi sympathizers must be removed: officials
Manhattan elected officials spent part of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday renewing a call to remove the names of two French Nazi collaborators who are honored with granite markers in the Financial District’s Canyon of Heroes. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined advocates and descendants of Holocaust survivors on...
Demanding justice for Tyre Nichols: Furious New Yorkers take to the streets in protest
Outraged over video showing Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating at the hands of Memphis police officers, hundreds of New Yorkers took to the streets Friday night to decry the widely-condemned act of police brutality. The Big Apple oscillated with furious anger on Jan. 27 during a citywide demonstration rebuking the...
NYC’s top flaming food and drinks to heat up this Valentine’s Day and beyond
Flames leaping from a charcoal grill. A flickering candlestick at a table for two. Lightning on the Aegean Sea. Fire fascinates. A malleable metaphor for love, lust, passion, or fury, it’s ever-evocative. And, although we first learned to contain it an almost inconceivable number of years ago, control over this once untamed element is still cause for applause.
All Uber and Lyft cars in NYC will have to be fully electric by 2030
During last week’s State of the City speech, mayor Eric Adams announced that the entire Uber and Lyft fleets will have to go full-electric by 2030. The city has already started working towards that goal, with 4,000 out of the 100,000 ride-sharing vehicles circulating local streets already transitioned over to zero emissions. In even better news, the politician announced that the city will work on installing infrastructure to support the change throughout all five boroughs, so expect to see even more electric chargers all over town in the upcoming few years.
Chinatown subway shooting leaves man injured, perp on the run
Detectives are looking for the subway shooting suspect in Chinatown who opened fire on a man during a dispute on a moving train early Saturday morning. Police said the gunfire erupted at around 1:03 a.m. on Jan. 28 on board a Brooklyn-bound N train as it approached the Canal Street station.
Brooklyn man fatally struck by driver while riding electric motorcycle on FDR Drive: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A 40-year-old Brooklyn man is dead after being rear-ended by a vehicle while he was riding an electric motorcycle on the FDR Drive Sunday night, police said. Nathaniel Knight, who lived in...
Lake George’s immersive Ice Castles are back for the season
Impressive, towering ice castles that you can explore are coming back for the winter season up at Lake George. Starting Monday, February 6, you can visit Ice Castles and climb through ice-carved tunnels, gaze at beautiful frozen fountains, slip down ice slides, sit in frozen thrones, and be surrounded by cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.
