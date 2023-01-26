ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Door, Kewaunee county residents asked for ideas on local issues for Legislative Days

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago

Residents and business owners in Door and Kewaunee counties are being asked to offer ideas on issues directly affecting them and their counties for state legislators and officials to consider for this year's Door County/Kewaunee County Legislative Days.

Sponsored in partnership by the Door County and Kewaunee County economic development corporations, Legislative Days is a biennial trip to the state Capitol in Madison by a delegation of residents, elected officials, business owners and other stakeholders of the two counties. The aim of the grassroots effort is to bring an agreed-upon agenda of issues with local impact on Door and Kewaunee counties directly to state-elected officials and government agency leaders.

This year’s trip will continue to build upon the successes of past Door/Kewaunee Legislative Days events, which were first held in 2003. The event is held every other year, before the state begins to finalize its biennial budget.

“We are proud to continue the great legacy of Door and Kewaunee counties collaborating to address issues that impact our communities,” Michelle Lawrie, executive director of the Door County Economic Development Corporation, said in a news release. “There are many ways for residents and businesses to participate in the events — traveling to Madison with the delegation is just one of them.”

“If we want to effect change in our communities, it is essential that we actively engage and connect with our legislators on the regional issues that matter to the people that call our counties home," KCEDC executive director Ben Nelson said. "This unique event allows our communities a voice to present those issues.”

The deadline for local residents and business owners to submit ideas on issues to be brought to Madison is noon Feb. 10. To submit an idea, visit livedoorcounty.org/2023-legislative-days . Registration to take part in Legislative Days will open soon on the same web page.

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

WANT MORE KEWAUNEE COUNTY NEWS? Read the Star-News online

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Door, Kewaunee county residents asked for ideas on local issues for Legislative Days

