Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
TechCrunch
What does selling to platform engineering teams mean for developer relations?
The latter trend is known as platform engineering and is embodied by platform engineering teams. Talking to TechCrunch, Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh described these as “groups within typically larger organizations that are given the role to improve the developer experience for other developers in the organization.”. The Exchange...
Top 6 Transportation Management Trends in 2023
As 2022 ended with container imports returning to 2019 levels, ocean carrier rates declining precipitously and capacity across most modes opening up, the thought might be that 2023 won’t be as demanding a year for transportation organizations. Not so fast! Some of the challenges of the pandemic era aren’t going away. Higher costs are having all aspects of the business be scrutinized and customers are no longer willing to tolerate depressed service levels. The pressure will be on transportation organizations to deliver high levels of performance at lower costs and be more resilient— even in the face of continued resource shortages. In addition, 2023 rolled in with a new set of requirements to have companies become better stewards of the environment. Here are the six areas where transportation organizations will spend their time in 2023.
maritime-executive.com
NYK Invests in AI Company for Autonomous Shipping and Applications
Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is becoming the latest large shipping company to invest in the development and utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for applications in shipping and more broadly in a range of industries. The shipping giant is investing in and will partner with a five-year-old Japanese company, Ghelia, which was founded at Sony CSL, and has been working with key players in various industries as a cross-border AI solution vendor, to implement AI solutions in customers’ business operations.
How Fashion Management Firm Alice James Global Supports Growing Brands
Regardless of company size, growth is typically the game plan. However, up-and-coming firms often lack the necessary talent to accelerate their operations and fully achieve their aspirations. One thing that many scaling fashion businesses don’t have is the funds to hire personnel for every single skill set. Even if they have the budget, it can be difficult to locate the right personnel for certain roles—especially amid the ongoing labor shortage. For both financial and recruitment reasons, companies can be missing talent in key areas like design, sourcing or production management, creating human resource holes that eat up time and slow processes...
CNBC
The 10 fastest-growing jobs in the U.S. right now—many pay over $100,000 a year
The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023. Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and...
salestechstar.com
Descartes’ Study Reveals 65% of Companies Plan to Accelerate Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Investment
Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released findings from its study Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Accelerates, but Has Long Way to Go, which examined how technology innovation is changing supply chain and logistics operations and executives’ plans for continued investment. The report found that 59% of companies surveyed accelerated the pace of innovation investment and deployment over the last two years. Moreover, 65% plan to increase their technology spending over the next two years; however, 87% indicated they still face internal inhibitors to supply chain and logistics innovation.
Layoffs not in Boeing's plans; will hire thousands this year
Boeing plans this year to add 10,000 workers, with a "focus within our business units and in engineering and manufacturing," a spokesperson told FOX Business.
crowdfundinsider.com
London based Regtech docStribute, Penrith Building Society to Create Sustainable Communication Platform
DocStribute, the “smart” solution that allows immutable file sharing for a wide range of industries using distributed ledger technology (DLT), is now “available to members of Penrith Building Society, digitizing member communications.”. London-based RegTech startup docStribute has joined forces with Penrith Building Society in order “to make...
PV Tech
‘US-made solar modules will be the world’s most cost-effective’: CubicPV CEO talks manufacturing plans
CubicPV, a US solar manufacturer backed by Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is looking to leverage support included in the country’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to set up what it claims will be the largest PV wafer manufacturing facility outside of China. The company last month revealed plans...
Benzinga
Greenlane's Brands To Reach Mexico Via Zhar Capital
Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN has entered into distribution agreement with Zhar Capital to distribute its proprietary portfolio of brands in Mexico. Greenlane has partnered with Zhar Capital to promote, market, distribute and sell the Greenlane Brands to retailers for resale in Mexico. "We look forward to offering our innovative and...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Marqeta acquires fintech infrastructure startup Power Finance for $275M
Kicking off the week, we’ve been thoroughly enjoying Runa Sandvik’s story about how U.S. police use digital data to prosecute abortions in our post-Roe-v.-Wade world. The TL;DR is that healthcare in the U.S. is a weird world, and you should use end-to-end encrypted messages if you’re going to DM your friends about things that are potentially illegal. — Christine and Haje.
Island Adds Respected Industry Veteran Richard Greene to its Executive Roster to Drive Growth Through Strategic Partnerships
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Island, the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market, today announced the addition of Richard Greene to its executive team as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. Greene has spent decades building and leading multi-million-dollar, fast-paced companies driving strategy, directing high-performance sales teams, scaling startups, and maximizing revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005145/en/ Richard Greene has been named Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Island, the leader and pioneer in the Enterprise Browser market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Logile Announces the Closing of Series A Investment from Sixth Street Growth
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Logile, Inc. (“Logile” and “the Company”), the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management, and store execution provider, announced today that it has closed a Series A investment from Sixth Street Growth, the growth investing business of leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating the company’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005646/en/ The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating Logile’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hyosung America Launches New Brand Identity – Hyosung Innovue
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Hyosung America today announced “Hyosung Innovue,” a new brand identity. The change is the culmination of a year-long effort to reframe the company’s story of value as a human experience maker. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005393/en/ Hyosung Innovue -- improving life’s day-to-day interactions for everyone. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Presto Named Supplier of the Year for Innovation by Checkers & Rally’s
SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Presto Automation Inc. (Nasdaq: PRST ), the largest drive-thru automation technology provider in the hospitality industry, announced today that iconic drive-thru restaurant chain Checkers & Rally’s has awarded the company its Supplier of the Year Innovation Award for 2022. Presto has been recognized for successfully delivering and scaling its A.I.-powered voice assistant, Presto Voice TM, at hundreds of Checkers & Rally’s drive-thru restaurants nationwide. Over the past year, Presto Voice has consistently demonstrated that drive-thru A.I.-driven voice automation can significantly lower labor costs while simultaneously driving up revenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005142/en/ Supplier of the Year Innovation Award for 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
marthastewart.com
Asia Carreathers Co-Launched This Sustainable Agriculture Brand to Make Growing Your Own Food Safer and Easier
Have you ever wondered how to turn your dreams of owning your own business into a reality? We can help. Each week, as part of our Self Made series, we showcase female entrepreneurs—as well as their quality, handmade goods—and share their best advice related to starting, maintaining, and growing your own business.
csengineermag.com
CEMEX VENTURES ANNOUNCES THE 50 MOST DISRUPTIVE CONTECH STARTUPS OF 2023
CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX’s corporate venture capital and open innovation unit, launches its annual TOP 50 list of construction technology startups. Its fourth annual edition features the 50 most promising Contech startups that will redefine the industry this year. The startup solutions included in the list are classified according to CEMEX Ventures’ four strategic focus areas: Green Construction, Enhanced Productivity, Construction Supply Chain, and Future of Construction.
retrofitmagazine.com
Copper Cabling Systems Meet Multinational Specifications
Leviton has made available three new copper cabling systems for customers around the globe. The MILLENNIUM Copper Systems broaden Leviton’s ability to service multinational businesses with guaranteed performance, a consistent worldwide product offerings and industry-leading support. Most importantly, global customers can standardize network design and deployments with products that meet multinational specifications, are stocked in Leviton warehouses around the world and are measured with consistent, specifiable performance parameters per category.
Advanced IT Concepts (AITC) Names New Chief of Cyber and Technology Programs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Advanced IT Concepts, Inc. (AITC), a leading systems integration firm providing information technology (IT), training, simulation and professional services and solutions to defense and federal agencies, recently named Matthew Page as the company’s Chief of Cyber and Technology Programs. Page is responsible for the successful implementation of all Cyber and Technology related programs, the development and enactment of cyber security growth strategy for future cyber program expansion opportunities and leading the Cyber Security Community of Interest (COI). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005500/en/ AITC welcomes Matthew Page of Chief of Cyber and Technology Programs. (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
TransUnion Announces Investment in Bud to Drive Innovation and Growth in Open Banking
TransUnion, a global insights and information company, has announced a strategic investment in Bud Financial Limited (Bud), a leader in Open Banking and data intelligence. This dynamic partnership will help drive innovation and growth in the personal finance market and support better outcomes for consumers, with greater financial inclusion. Open...
