atozsports.com
Proof showing the refs’ missed call that helped the Chiefs beat the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs put on another show in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season. This time, it was the Cheifs who came out on top 23-20 and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons. When the...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce's comments after AFC title game win
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is responding with a tweet after Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce called him out for his comments before the AFC title game. Chief's tight end Kelce had some words for Pureval following the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night.
ESPN Analyst Has Message For Bengals Fans Talking Trash
ESPN's Ryan Clark has a warning for the good folks of Cincinnati heading into their AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Taking to Twitter Saturday, the former Steelers safety addressed all the trash talk when it comes to Kansas City and Arrowhead. Sharing: "The city of Cincinnati better chill ...
WLWT 5
See what Joe Burrow wore arriving at Arrowhead Stadium as Bengals-Chiefs prepare to face off
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City ahead of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
WLWT 5
WATCH: Bengals players support Joseph Ossai following penalty in final minute
Members of the Cincinnati Bengals showed support on the sideline to defensive end Joseph Ossai following his late fourth quarter penalty in the Bengals' AFC Championship loss. With under 20 seconds remaining in the game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down. Watch Bengals players consoling...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor is named after an underrated OU football player. 'Such a good guy'
Sherwood Taylor doesn’t remember deciding to become friends with Zac Henderson. For starters, when they were safeties at OU in the 1970s, all the defensive backs tended to hang out together. In the locker room. After practice. During downtimes. Taylor contends they didn’t have much of a choice.
WLWT 5
WATCH: Samaje Perine barrels into end zone, ties game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has tied the AFC Championship Game after a two-yard touchdown rush. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Skyline Chili owner braces for bustling crowds as Bengals face Kansas City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As some Cincinnati Bengals fans flock to Kansas City for the AFC championship, others in central Ohio have another destination in mind for the big game: Skyline Chili. The “epitome” of Cincinnati for many of the city’s natives, Skyline Chili franchise owner Scott Redwine said he expects large crowds at his […]
WLWT 5
Bengals greeted with 'Who Deys' as team rolls into Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Outside the Bengals' team hotel, die-hard Bengals fans reunited. They greeted one another with hugs and "Who-Deys." "We're rocking. Who Dey. Let's go," one man yelled. Fans waited with anticipation. "We go to every single game, home and away," said Jenny Davis. Her husband Kent...
ESPN's Dianna Russini Reveals How Weather Could Help Bengals
The weather forecast calls for frigid temperatures during Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. While the Cincinnati Bengals had gripes about home-field advantage this postseason, they reportedly hope the freezing weather will benefit them when facing the Kansas City Chiefs. Per ...
‘To pray or to win, it ain’t no sin;’ Nuns cheer Bengals on with prayers and rap
CINCINNATI — There is a special group of Cincinnati Bengals fans who are among the most faithful. >>‘They’re great fans, I love them;’ Bengals fans gather in Kansas City before Sunday’s playoff game. The Carmelite Daughters of Elias went to their very first game this...
