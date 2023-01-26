Tommy Nobis Center aiming to move into new HQ by early '24

A Marietta-based nonprofit that helps people with disabilities enter or return to employment is moving its headquarters to a new location.

Tommy Nobis Center will move its headquarters from 1480 Bells Ferry Road, where it has been based since 1992. Though the organization sold the facility, it is leasing it while the new headquarters at 240 Interstate North Pkwy. undergoes renovations.

TNC has provided education, training and employment to people with disabilities for the last 45 years.

"The new building, formerly occupied by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, will be better suited to the services provided by TNC and position them to serve more people in the hub of surrounding businesses," according to a TNC news release about the move.

The release added that TNC is at the front end of launching a capital campaign to help support the transition, expecting to relocate by early 2024.

The two-story, 25,000-square-foot building the organization will move to is on 1.7 acres at the intersection of Interstate North Parkway and Windy Ridge Parkway, across I-75 from Truist Park.

The release said the renovated facility will provide more classroom space for expanding services to students and young adults as they transition from school to the workplace and allow TNC to make a greater impact as the organization looks ahead at 45 more years serving community members with disabilities.

“Our current facility has so much history and sentimental value, but it is time for a change,” said Dave Ward, TNC president and CEO. “Our work environment and service focus have evolved over the last several years, and it made more sense to acquire a space that accommodates our changing needs.”