Lafayette, LA

theadvocate.com

Why is a Spanish cannon entrenched in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?

Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Town of Welsh prepares for major milestones

The town of Welsh has two major milestones coming up in 2023: the 30th anniversary of the Friends of the Welsh Museum and the 135th anniversary of the signing of the town’s charter. To mark the occasions, the Friends of the Welsh Museum will host special events during the...
WELSH, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: His burning desire to quit smoking

You don't hear much about smoking any more, and that's a good thing. But Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, recalls the days when tobacco was popular, and a friend's adventures with it:. "A dear friend of mine, who worked as a fisherman and trapper all his life, told me that when...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

At the table: Celebrating the crepe holiday with Jackie Lyle

As Jackie Lyle stood over her stove, she picked up one of the small aluminum pans and began to explain the story behind why crepes are an essential dish for her family. Several of Lyle's family members immigrated to Louisiana from Paris in the early 1900s, including her grandmother, Jackie Richard, who was an infant at the time. Upon arrival, the family put down roots in Rayne.
RAYNE, LA
theadvocate.com

Duplex fire displaces 10 people, no injuries, BRFD says

An overloaded electric outlet caused a fire in the upstairs apartment of a duplex early Tuesday morning, displacing 10 people, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. There were no injuries from the fire that broke out shortly before 1:30 a.m. at 1148 Rodin Drive, the fire department said. Firefighters were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area welcomes new board member

Local non-profit Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area has welcomed Frank D. McArthur II to its board. McArthur, the retired president of the Benefits Solutions Group and partner in life insurance and estate planning firm McArthur Sanchez Associates, has a long history of involvement in nonprofit organizations. Since moving to Baton Rouge in 1978, he has served on the boards of more than 20 nonprofits, including the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Woman’s Hospital and the Louisiana Public Broadcasting Foundation for Excellence.
BATON ROUGE, LA

