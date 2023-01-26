Report: Pennsylvania's slashed corporate tax rate still lags

(The Center Square) – Most states collect a corporate income tax – and historically, Pennsylvania levies one of the highest rates.

That's why lawmakers approved a plan in 2022 to cut it in half over the next decade.

A new report shows it's still not enough, however, to bring Pennsylvania near the top of the leaderboard – the state won't even crack the top 10.

The analysis from the Tax Foundation offers further perspective on Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax (CNIT). The lowest CNITs are in states like North Carolina (2.5%), Missouri and Oklahoma (4%), and Colorado (4.55%).

The highest rate is in New Jersey (11.5%), followed by Minnesota (9.8%), Illinois (9.5%), Alaska (9.4%), and, as of now, Pennsylvania (8.99%).

Until last year, Pennsylvania was ranked second in the nation with a 9.99% rate. However, a budget deal struck last year between the General Assembly and former Gov. Tom Wolf means the CNIT will decrease incrementally until it hits 4.99% in 2031, as The Center Square previously reported .

If no states change their corporate taxes, Pennsylvania’s eventual rate would rank it as the 35th highest in the nation, behind Mississippi and South Carolina, both with a 5% rate.

Pennsylvania's reliance on CNIT as a source of revenue however, lags other states, the report noted. It's unclear how a lower rate will affect this dynamic going forward.

Corporate income taxes accounted for an average of just over 7% of state tax collections and 4% of state general revenue in FY 2021, according to the foundation.

Some states go without a corporate tax at all, such as Wyoming and South Dakota.

Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Washington have no corporate tax, but levy a gross receipts tax instead. Others, such as Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia do not have a state gross receipts tax, but allow gross receipts taxes on the local level.