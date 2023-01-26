ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson’s stepson impresses with football workout video

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It appears that at least one member of the Wilson family is having a good year playing football.

Grammy-winning singer Ciara, the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, posted a video to Instagram this week of her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, doing an impressive football workout. Wilburn, who is just eight years old, sported a pair of gloves and made one-handed catches with both his left and his right hand.

Here is the video.

Wilburn is Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Wilson, who is Wilburn’s stepfather, left a comment on the video saying , “Training him right!!!”

The nine-time Pro Bowler Wilson had also posted a video back in July of a football workout that he himself did with Wilburn.

“Nothing like bonding time over Football,” Wilson wrote in the caption. “Young Star in the making. #WhyNotYou #AnytimeAnyplace”

It will still be roughly a decade before we even see Wilburn potentially play at the collegiate level. But he is not the only member of the NFL’s second generation to be making noise this week .

