It appears that at least one member of the Wilson family is having a good year playing football.

Grammy-winning singer Ciara, the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, posted a video to Instagram this week of her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, doing an impressive football workout. Wilburn, who is just eight years old, sported a pair of gloves and made one-handed catches with both his left and his right hand.

Here is the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Wilburn is Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future. Wilson, who is Wilburn’s stepfather, left a comment on the video saying , “Training him right!!!”

The nine-time Pro Bowler Wilson had also posted a video back in July of a football workout that he himself did with Wilburn.

“Nothing like bonding time over Football,” Wilson wrote in the caption. “Young Star in the making. #WhyNotYou #AnytimeAnyplace”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

It will still be roughly a decade before we even see Wilburn potentially play at the collegiate level. But he is not the only member of the NFL’s second generation to be making noise this week .

The post Russell Wilson’s stepson impresses with football workout video appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .